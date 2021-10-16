"It's perfect time for Henry to come in" - Ali Abdelaziz weighs in on Henry Cejudo potentially returning to fight Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski recently defended his belt for a second time. In the aftermath of his latest victory, former double champ Henry Cejudo hinted that a fight against the Australian may draw him out of retirement.

Cejudo's manager Ali Abdelaziz has further backed up this idea. Speaking with MMA Fighting, the Dominance MMA CEO discussed a potential return at featherweight for his client, stating the following:

"I think it's perfect time for Henry to come in and see what he can do in the division. And if he wins, fight Max [Holloway] and after that he can fight Giga [Chikadze]. But in reality, it's a really great fight. It's a big fight. Henry did a great job about keeping himself relevant in the sport and he hasn't fought for a long time. And I'm very sure Dana will go for it."

Abdelaziz's claim that it is the perfect time for a fight between Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski certainly does have some merit. 'The Great' has stated that he wishes to remain active.

However, there is not yet a clear number one contender, with Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez set to fight for that status in November. Thus, a blockbuster clash between the champ and 'Triple C' could make sense in the meantime.

You can check out Ali Abdelaziz's full interview with MMA Fighting below:

Alexander Volkanovski reveals if he's interested in a super fight with Henry Cejudo

Alexander Volkanovski initially appeared to be uninterested in a fight with Henry Cejudo, stating that he should have to earn the right to fight for the title first. Since then, however, the Aussie appears to have warmed to the idea.

Speaking with Dave Schmulenson (a.k.a. The Schmo) and Helen Yee on The Schmozone podcast, Alexander Volkanovski had the following to say:

"We will talk. I mean, you never know... I've got respect for the guy. He can fight. But at the end of the day, this is featherweight. This is two divisions heavier than where he is at... I've got power...you ain't gonna outwork me. You ain't gonna out-strategize me. We've got a great team behind us as well. And then I've got all these other tools. I'll squash the germ. Where you at?"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's appearance on The Schmozone podcast below:

Also Read

Edited by Harvey Leonard