"Ali, this is haram" - Fans react as Ali Abdelaziz seems to agree with Nina-Marie Daniele's take on MMA influencers

Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz has seconded Nina-Marie Daniele's criticism of MMA influencers on X.

Per the social media star, the mixed martial arts industry is wary of working with popular personalities on X as they are often unfairly critical and try to put down fighters and promotions.

The former Playboy playmate added that while a few find her segments corny, she never employs such mean-spirited acts. Responding to her recent post, Abdelaziz wrote:

"I agree with you 100 percent."

Suffice it to say, Abdelaziz's voicing support for Daniele did not go unnoticed as fans flooded the post's comments section, noting their opinion on the matter.

Check out a few reactions below:

@AnonymousITK wrote:

"Ali, this is haram."

@petryan2024 speculated:

"Bros tryna slide in with Nina."

@P4P_islam_ had this to say:

"Hey Baldy ,find a opponent for Umar [Nurmagomedov]."

@BrianMc81 wrote:

"Shut up you baldy wank**. Lack of self-awareness."

@TheAlphaRock1 steered the discourse in another direction, writing:

"So Ali when are Islam [Makhachev] Umar [Nurmagomedov] and Marty [Kamaru Usman] fighting again."

@MoonVenerable9 wrote:

Umar fight announcement?

@Akainutheheavy suggested:

"Fight Dana on UFC 300. 🔥"

Nina-Marie Daniele tops X charts

According to a post by @grok, reshared by Andrew Tate on X, Nina-Marie Daniele is the 19th most influential figure on the micro-blogging platform as of 2024.

The list is topped by the social media site's owner, Elon Musk, followed by the controversial 'Cobra' Tate, and also features soccer star Luka Modric and American political commentator Matt Walsh in the top 10.

In a hilarious response thanking Tate for sharing the list, Daniele wrote:

"I don’t even know how I made the list… but I have a feeling the t*ts played a role LOL. Thank you for sharing Andrew Tate this is freaking cool @Cobratate."

With her quirky humor, quick-witted responses, and informal interview style, Daniele has risen to become one of the staples of MMA reporting in recent times. Her interviews with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland are recognized as some of her best work.

Watch Nina-Marie Daniele's recent interview with Sean Strickland below:

The former model has around 114,000 thousand followers on X, with her more successful Instagram handle boasting around two million followers.