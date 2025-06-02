Aliff Sor Dechapan confident a victory over Elmehdi El Jamari will land him a shot at two-sport king Prajanchai

Strawweight Muay Thai contender strongly believes that his key to a shot at Prajanchai PK Saenchai's ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title is a win against Elmehdi El Jamari on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
During his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Aliff expressed his confidence that once he gets past El Jamari, he would instantly become a frontrunner to challenge the reigning two-sport world champion, as he stated:
"I'm very confident that if I win this fight, I will get the chance to fight Prajanchai for his belt."
The 21-year-old Malaysian-Thai star aims to extend his win streak to three and add another El Jamari to his victim list. He has already defeated Elmehdi's older brother, Zakaria, in August 2024 at ONE Fight Night 24 via first-round knockout.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Apart from El Jamari, Aliff has also defeated the likes of Rittirdet Kiasongrit, Ratchedej Sor Petjumrat, Peyman Zolfaghari, Yangdam Jitmuangnon, Walter Goncalves, and most recently, Shamil Adukhov under the world's largest martial arts organization.
Aliff Sor Dechapan and Elmehdi El Jamari join other ONE Championship stars in exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card
Besides the thrilling strawweight Muay Thai scrap between Aliif So Dechapan and Elmehdi El Jamari, there will also be a boatload of other ONE Championship stars featured on the card.
Nakrob Fairtex will face Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in a flyweight Muay Thai battle in the headliner. Other notable names who will be competing during the same card are Dmitrii Kovtun, Ibragim Dauev, Johan Estupinan, Taiki Naito, Johan Ghazali, Alibeg Rasulov, and Maurice Abevi.
The exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.