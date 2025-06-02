Aliff Sor Dechapan confident a victory over Elmehdi El Jamari will land him a shot at two-sport king Prajanchai

Strawweight Muay Thai contender strongly believes that his key to a shot at Prajanchai PK Saenchai's ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title is a win against Elmehdi El Jamari on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

During his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Aliff expressed his confidence that once he gets past El Jamari, he would instantly become a frontrunner to challenge the reigning two-sport world champion, as he stated:

"I'm very confident that if I win this fight, I will get the chance to fight Prajanchai for his belt."

The 21-year-old Malaysian-Thai star aims to extend his win streak to three and add another El Jamari to his victim list. He has already defeated Elmehdi's older brother, Zakaria, in August 2024 at ONE Fight Night 24 via first-round knockout.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Apart from El Jamari, Aliff has also defeated the likes of Rittirdet Kiasongrit, Ratchedej Sor Petjumrat, Peyman Zolfaghari, Yangdam Jitmuangnon, Walter Goncalves, and most recently, Shamil Adukhov under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Aliff Sor Dechapan and Elmehdi El Jamari join other ONE Championship stars in exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card

Besides the thrilling strawweight Muay Thai scrap between Aliif So Dechapan and Elmehdi El Jamari, there will also be a boatload of other ONE Championship stars featured on the card.

Ad

Nakrob Fairtex will face Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi in a flyweight Muay Thai battle in the headliner. Other notable names who will be competing during the same card are Dmitrii Kovtun, Ibragim Dauev, Johan Estupinan, Taiki Naito, Johan Ghazali, Alibeg Rasulov, and Maurice Abevi.

The exciting ONE Fight Night 32 card goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.