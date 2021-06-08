Alistair Overeem posts cryptic video regarding his fighting future

Former UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem has posted a cryptic video hinting at what he’ll do next in his fighting career.

The 41-year-old left the Ultimate Fighting Championship earlier this year in the wake of his TKO loss to Alexander Volkov. The defeat brought an end to his run of four wins in five and, in doing so, ended his hopes of one last shot at the UFC heavyweight title.

In the video he posted to his social media accounts, 'The Reem' only seems to confirm that his UFC stint is over - but doesn’t reveal much else.

As you can see, he takes off the UFC gloves and puts them on the ground as the tension in the music heightens behind him. There are many theories about what all of this could mean, with the obvious one being retirement.

While that may seem feasible, Alistair Overeem has always come across as someone who wants to end things on his terms. Plus, the music alone indicates that there’s another announcement coming imminently.

Where could Alistair Overeem compete next?

Alas, while his time with the promotion may have come to an end, many have questioned whether or not Alistair Overeem will continue to compete outside of the UFC spectrum.

The action of taking off his gloves could imply Overeem wants to test himself in the world of bare-knuckle boxing, which would be a fascinating move for the Dutchman.

He could even head to GLORY and return to his kickboxing roots in a move that’d definitely give the sport an injection of life.

Then there’s the option which looks more and more likely by the day - Alistair Overeem joining Bellator.

Scott Coker knows Overeem well and understands that the veteran could really add something special to their heavyweight ranks.

There are many marketable fights out there across a parade of organizations, but just in case this spells the end of the road for his combat sports career, it’s worth noting just how influential Alistair Overeem has been ever since he first strapped on a pair of gloves.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh