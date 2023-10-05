Alistair Overeem reportedly retires from mixed martial arts, set to enter politics

It appears as though Alistair Overeem has reportedly retired from mixed martial arts and will be transitioning to an entirely new career as he is set to enter politics.

According to NOS, the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion will be focusing on being a list-pusher for Dutch political party Belang van Nederland. A list-pusher is usually a popular celebrity that attracts voters to the political party. It's a logical choice bringing the former kickboxing and MMA legend aboard as he is a popular Dutch athlete.

Belang van Nederland's party leader Wybren van Haga was thrilled with the addition of 'The Demolition Man' to his political party as he took to his X account to make the announcement, writing:

"Martial arts legend Alistair Overeem trades the ring for the political arena. Together with #BVNL he will fight the real battles for the future of the Netherlands. We are proud to have him by our side! #OvereemVoorBVNL

It will be interesting to see whether the MMA legend has any other political aspirations at the municipal or national level in the future, or if he will just continue with his current role.

When did Alistair Overeem last compete in the UFC?

Alistair Overeem has had a legendary combat sports career as he won championships in both kickboxing and MMA.

'The Demolition Man' was known for his exceptional striking and last competed in the UFC in 2021, when he fought current No.6 ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov. The bout didn't go according to plan for the former UFC title challenger as 'Drago' earned a second-round TKO win and post-fight bonus for Performance of the Night.

In the weeks that followed, it was reported that the former Strikeforce heavyweight champion was released from his UFC contract. The UFC Vegas 18 main event also ended up being his final MMA fight, which concluded his legendary career in MMA. After leaving the UFC, Overeem faced long-time rival Badr Hari in a trilogy match, winning via decision.

The win, however, was later overturned due to a failed drug test.