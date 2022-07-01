Alistair Overeem spotted wearing Conor McGregor's 'F*** You' suit at GLORY Collision 4 presser

Alistair Overeem was recently spotted wearing Conor McGregor's 'f*** you' suit at the GLORY Collision 4 presser.

Overeem is set to take on Badr Hari for the third time in his career at the GLORY Collision 4 event. 'The Demolition Man' donned a replica of the famous three-piece that the Irishman wore during a Las Vegas press conference for his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Kris Dekker @KrisDekkerMMA Anybody mentioned that Alistair Overeem was wearing Conor McGregor's 'Fuck You' suit at today's GLORY Collision 4 presser? Anybody mentioned that Alistair Overeem was wearing Conor McGregor's 'Fuck You' suit at today's GLORY Collision 4 presser? https://t.co/9WfjCASCZO

The Irishman put his brass personality on display as he arrived for a presser in that attire. Fans were left captivated by the design of the three-piece. Customers demanded for a replica of the suit to be released so that they can own it as well.

The suit was designed by the famous David Sugust Heil. High-profile celebrities like the late great Kobe Bryant, DJ Khaled, and more are Heil's clients.

Along with his fighting skills, McGregor is known for dressing up for the occasion whenever he is seen in public. It wasn't a surprise that he donned an expensive outfit for his first showdown with Mayweather. However, the emblem was certainly a surprise. When asked about the idea of the writing, here's what Heil stated on the same:

"The idea originated internally. The expression was the perfect juxtaposition to the traditional pinstripe suit. I wanted to use fighting words." (h/t complex.com)

Alistair Overeem takes on Badr Hari in a rubber match

Alistair Overeem vs. Badr Hari is one of the fiercest rivalries in the history of kickboxing. The duo have previously fought twice under the K-1 banner. In September 2020 and then again in March 2022.

Overeem earned a knockout finish in their first fight. However, Hari made a strong comeback and earned a finish of his own when the duo met for the second time. The score is tied at 1-1 between the two legendary figures.

'The Demolition Man' is a former K-1, Dream, and Strikeforce heavyweight champion. He is making a return to the kickboxing ring after ending his run with the UFC.

He was expected to take on Rico Verhoeven in his comeback fight. However. Alistair Overeem was forced to withdraw due to an injury. He will now reignite his rivalry with Hari, who is coming off a no-contest in his last fight. The fight will take place in Arnhem, Netherlands, on October 8.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far