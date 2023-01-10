Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo have been going back and forth on social media recently. The pair are in talks for a title fight as 'Triple C' looks to come out of retirement to become champion again.

Sterling has now accused the former two-division titleholder of using racial jokes. Cejudo, who has been dubbed 'The King of Cringe', is known for his unusual comments and jibes.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Sterling made the accusation, saying:

"But at the end of the day, I feel like all the jokes he has made so far has all been racial jokes outside of the Denzel Aljamain Washington or something like that. And I'm like, the evil Kermit Aljamain on my shoulder is like, 'Go back to the high school vicious Aljo and just decimate this guy racially.' But I'm not trying to do that, I'm not trying to start a race war, I think that's beneath me at this point."

In the video, Aljamain Sterling went on to talk about how he could show up to the press conference for their fight and throw a burrito at Cejudo's face owing to his Mexican heritage.

But while he noted that it would go viral, he acknowledged how bad it would make him look.

Watch the video (Quotes from 14:49 onwards):

Aljamain Sterling reveals why the fight between him and Henry Cejudo is being delayed

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo have both appeared keen to fight each other and the UFC is reportedly targeting the fight for March. However, the bout has not yet been finalized and fans have been asking why.

In the same podcast, the champion revealed why the fight is being delayed despite both parties agreeing to it:

"The fight's supposed to be myself and Henry Cejudo. I think that's all said and done. It's whether or not I can compete with this torn bicep again. Going through another training camp with a torn bicep again. Against a guy who's stronger in the wrestling department, who will use his wrestling more."

He also went on to say that to be able to defend the takedowns from Cejudo, he will need his bicep to be at a hundred percent. With that said, Aljamain Sterling is not taking the former double champion lightly and wants to be a hundred percent fit for the fight.

