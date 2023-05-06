Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo both made weight yesterday which means that the UFC 288 main event is now official.

The "Funk Master' has an exceptionally large frame for the bantamweight division, and it's well-known that he struggles more than most to make the 135 pound limit. But despite the brutal weight cut, Sterling managed to weigh in at 134 pounds, a whole pound under the limit.

Aljamain Sterling can be heard admitted that the UFC 288 weight cut was more challenging than he thought, and the relief at making weight was visibly on the champion's face. He said the following:

"This one was a little tougher than I thought."

As Sterling's weight was announced, some of Henry Cejudo's team members began chanting, "And new!". The 'Funk Master' was understandably annoyed at the disrespectful act, and sounded off on the team of 'Triple C'.

He said this:

"Shut the f**k up!"

Watch the video below from 3:10:

Either Aljamain Sterling or Henry Cejudo will make history at UFC 288 this weekend. The 'Funk Master' will become the first bantamweight champion in modern MMA history to defend the title three times, should he defeat Cejudo.

With a victory over Sterling, 'Triple C' will become the first man over 35 years of age to win a UFC title between 125 - 155 pounds.

Aljamain Sterling reveals behind-the-scenes footage of altercation with Henry Cejudo's team

Aljamain Sterling will be looking to make history against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 this weekend, and as the fight edges closer, tempers have begun to rise.

The 'Funk Master' was involved in a heated incident with Cejudo's team following the official weigh-ins yesterday. Sterling has now released footage on his own YouTube channel that was not featured in the UFC's Embedded Series.

The bantamweight champion felt disrespected by the chants of "And new!" coming from Cejudo's team, and he made sure that he made his feelings known by saying this:

"Suck a d**k! You guys fight? You guys fight? Both of you guys fight? So have some f***ing respect then! Have some f***ing respect for the fighters. You should know better. You didn't say nothing? Oh, now you didn't say nothing bad? Have some f***ing respect for the fighters bro."

Sterling continued by saying:

"You f***ing fight motherf***er? You f***ing fight? Have some f***ing respect then. you guys are f***ing little dips**ts yo. Let Henry do his f***ing talking, you guys have some f***ing respect. Simple as that..."

Watch the video below from 11:20:

