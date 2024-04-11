Aljamain Sterling believes he could potentially "skip the line" for featherweight title shot with statement win at UFC 300

Aljamain Sterling recently said that a standout performance at UFC 300 could propel him to leapfrog the queue for a featherweight title shot.

'Funk Master' is gearing up to make his 145-pound debut against Calvin Kattar on the preliminary card of the landmark pay-per-view event set for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A victory over Kattar holds significant promise for Sterling's near-term prospects. Depending on the outcomes at UFC 300, he envisions a potential opportunity to bypass the usual queue and secure a direct shot at the title.

In another matchup, former featherweight champion Max Holloway faces off against Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title. If 'Blessed' emerges victorious, it could pave the way for an unexpected contender to challenge reigning champion Ilia Topuria while Holloway potentially continues at 155 pounds.

During the media day interview on Wednesday ahead of UFC 300, 'Funk Master' stated:

"I think so. I think if Max goes out there and he wins, I go out there, and I win, and I look good doing it – Ilia Topuria already said what he said. He says there’s no challengers, so why not just skip the line instead of getting in a tough gauntlet of a queue?"

He added:

"The UFC, they do what they want, right? So if they offer you a title fight, you’d be kind of crazy to tell them no. So, if I go out there and do my job, I look good on a huge, massive card, the rest will take care of itself."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below:

Expand Tweet

The former bantamweight champion lost his title against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 last August, prompting Sterling to transition to a higher weight class, a decision partly influenced by the challenges he faced in cutting down to 135 pounds.

Aljamain Sterling outlines strategy for beating Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Aljamain Sterling dissected the matchup against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300. 'Funk Master' conceded that he doesn't envision securing a stoppage win within the first five minutes of the fight:

"Calvin Kattar is a really tough dude; I don’t really foresee myself finishing him in the first round unless I can get to his back really early."

However, Sterling mentioned that it's actually in the second round where his grappling skills will prove decisive, particularly with a specific choke hold:

"If I have to make a prediction, I’m going to say second-round submission. I think I get him out there with a submission and possibly an anaconda choke. I just want to get on his neck in any way that I can. I think that I can get an anaconda choke and put him away. Even if I don’t get the anaconda, I think he lets me get to his neck."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (15:22):

Poll : Do you see Aljamain Sterling getting a title shot with a win over Calvin Kattar? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion