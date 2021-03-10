Aljamain Sterling blasts Daniel Cormier, John McCarthy, Demetrious Johnson, and others for criticizing him following UFC 259

Aljamain Sterling is receiving flak from the MMA world after being crowned the Bantamweight Champion last Saturday. Petr Yan, Aljo's competitor at UFC 259, landed an illegal knee on Sterling which ultimately led to the former's disqualification.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Aljamain Sterling opened fire on his critics who condemned him for accepting the belt at UFC 259. MMA referee John McCarthy, on his podcast "Weighing In", alongside co-host Josh Thompson questioned the severity of Petr Yan's illegal knee. To this 'The Funk Master' responded by saying:

"You're hearing things from John McCarthy (MMA referee)... the stuff that guy says is absolutely ridiculous sometimes. Some of the stuff he says when you listen to him... how far up tour own a** can one person actually be?... Nothing intentional that was done can ever be disqualified?"

Aljamain Sterling also took a dig at former double champ Daniel Cormier. On a recent edition of his show DC & Helwani, Cormier accused Aljo of "parading around and bolstering his belt":

"Show me one post on my social media or any tweet where I am boasting about winning anything. I'm happy my friends came to my house, had about thirty plus people at my house. I didn't even see the belt after I left it in the octagon."

Speaking about the image on social media where he can be seen celebrating with the new belt, Aljamain Sterling said it was his close friends who urged him to raise a toast in honor of his victory.

After a lot of persuasion by his friends, the new Bantamweight champion had a sip of champagne and obstinately accepted his new championship belt.

@FunkmasterMMA had a *few* things to say John McCarthy, Daniel Cormier, Demetrious Johnson, and others criticizing him after #UFC259.



Watch full interview: https://t.co/Hu3jnnVn97 pic.twitter.com/yfSwlf9Bd0 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 10, 2021

"This isn't ONE FC championships" - Aljamain Sterling takes a dig at Demetrious Johnson

Aljamain Sterling also went off on former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson after the latter's reaction to illegal knees following the UFC 259 fiasco.

Demetrious Johnson switched promotions in 2018 when he was transferred to Singapore's ONE championship. Citing the fact that 'Mighty Mouse' has had an illustrious career in the UFC, Aljamain Sterling believes that DJ should know the rules followed by the promotion:

"It's not ONE FC rules and this is within the rules that I can stay down there to safely get up, that's not stalling the fight. I'm not going to just get up and get blasted in the face."

