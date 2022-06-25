Aljamain Sterling body-shames Henry Cejudo amid 'Triple C' training video

Aljamain Sterling has jibed at longtime rival Henry Cejudo by seemingly body-shaming ‘Triple C’. Cejudo, a freestyle wrestling Olympic gold medalist and former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, tweeted a video featuring footage of himself training.

Cejudo last competed in May 2020 before officially retiring from MMA. However, the Olympian is expected to return to the sport this year and has been targeting a matchup against 'Funk Master' for UFC bantamweight gold.

‘Triple C’ recently attached a statement alongside a video, taking aim at Sterling. Cejudo has long accused Sterling of acting, indicating that the New Yorker feigned being hurt by Petr Yan’s illegal knee strike in their first fight in March 2021.

Sterling was awarded the DQ (Disqualification) win against 'No Mercy' in that matchup. Alluding to the same and once again accusing Sterling of acting, 'Triple C' tweeted:

“You can act @funkmastermma but you can’t hide! The comeback is real @dopamineo_world”

Not one to be outdone, ‘Funk Master’ suggested that although Cejudo’s face looked intense in the training video, his belly told another story. Body-shaming Cejudo for purportedly not being in optimal fighting shape, Sterling responded by tweeting:

“Your face and your belly are screaming two different things. It’s confusing me.”

Aljamain Sterling is confident he'd “wreck” Henry Cejudo in a potential fight

The long-running war of words between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo reached a crescendo earlier this year when ‘Triple C’ finally reentered the USADA testing pool. Both fighters subsequently upped the ante in regards to the trash talk directed towards one another. Speaking of which, Cejudo recently urged Sterling to make things official and sign a contract to fight him. The 35-year-old tweeted:

"Hey Allsh*tstain…sign the contract. After I knock you out I’ll put my gold medal around you so you know what it’s like to feel like a Real Champ."

Sterling replied to Cejudo’s call-out by insinuating that ‘Triple C’ is simply pretending that he’s capable of dethroning him. ‘Funk Master’ went as far as claiming that Cejudo was well aware that he’d get wrecked if they clashed inside the octagon.

"The funny part in all of this, is that you know I’ll wreck you!"

Presently, Cejudo’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially announced. Meanwhile, Sterling is reportedly scheduled to defend his UFC bantamweight title against former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 279 on September 10th.

However, Aljamain Sterling recently claimed that he’s yet to sign a contract to fight Dillashaw. ‘Funk Master’ named both Cejudo and Dillashaw as contenders, whilst adding that he’d like a pay raise from the UFC before his next fight.

