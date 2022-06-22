"You know I'll wreck you!" - Aljamain Sterling responds to Henry Cejudo's recent callouts

Aljamain Sterling hit back at Henry Cejudo after the latter called him out on Twitter.

Cejudo, who has been teasing a UFC return, has been trying to insert himself in the bantamweight title picture by poking fun at the sitting champion. Recently, 'Triple C' hopped on Twitter, challenging Sterling to sign a contract for a fight:

"Hey Allsh*tstain…sign the contract. After I knock you out I’ll put my gold medal around you so you know what it’s like to feel like a Real Champ," Cejudo wrote.

Check out Henry Cejudo's tweet below:

Not one to shy away from a war of words, Sterling took to Twitter to issue a response. According to 'Funk Master', Cejudo knows he has no chance of dethroning him and is merely talking trash to drum up attention.

"The funny part in all of this, is that you know I’ll wreck you!" Sterling wrote as he retweeted the call out.

See Aljamain Sterling's response below:

Cejudo has been out of commission since May 2020. 'Triple C' – a two-division champion at the time – announced his retirement after beating Dominick Cruz in the co-main event of UFC 249.

Cejudo's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, previously announced that his client is gearing up for an octagon return. As such, the 35-year-old has reentered the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool in April.

The divisions Cejudo once ruled (125lbs and 135lbs) have moved on since his departure. Sterling now finds himself on the bantamweight mountaintop after back-to-back victories over Petr Yan.

Henry Cejudo trolls Aljamain Sterling on Father's Day

Today's incident was far from the first time Henry Cejudo has tried to get Aljamain Sterling's attention. On Sunday, the self-proclaimed 'King of Cringe' pulled another troll job on the reigning bantamweight champ by posting a Father's Day-themed meme.

The Olympic gold medalist posted a photo of himself carrying a baby with Sterling's face superimposed on the child. The post came with the caption:

"I am so excited to announce my wife and I have adopted a new baby. He’s a very talented actor and is very easy to put to sleep. Such a great Father’s Day!"

Check out the post below:

The champion appeared to have taken it in good spirits, replying with a set of laughing emojis. While the banter may be all fun and games, there is no doubt that both men are fierce competitors. If a fight is to ever materialize between the two, fans can be sure it will be a high-level chess match.

