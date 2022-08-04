“Footwork frustrates Yan” - Aljamain Sterling breaks down Sean O’Malley’s likely path to success against Petr Yan at UFC 280

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has outlined what he believes is Sean O’Malley’s best path to success against Petr Yan. It’s believed that the winner of this pivotal matchup could receive a bantamweight title shot.

Speaking to The Schmo, ‘Funk Master’ weighed in on the O’Malley-Yan matchup and emphasized that ‘Sugar’ must utilize his footwork to defeat 'No Mercy'. Outlining O'Malley's path to success against the Russian, Sterling stated:

“You know, I don’t give a sh** who wins that fight. I really don’t. But if there’s a piece of advice I can give to O’Malley, it’s footwork frustrates Yan. He has a hard time tracking guys down who have good footwork and are not just gonna stand in front of him waiting for the kill shot."

Sterling further added:

"And using his range, and try not to get hit to the body because I think he’s a little frail and a little soft around the midsection. So, try not to let Yan catch you with one of those straights because I’m telling you – It don’t feel too good.”

Intriguingly, Aljamain Sterling has faced Petr Yan twice in the past. The duo first fought one another in March 2021. Their first fight witnessed Sterling beat Yan via DQ (Disqualification) after the latter landed an illegal knee. 'Funky Master' therefore captured the bantamweight title.

Their rematch took place in April of this year. In what was a closely-contested fight, Sterling utilized a grappling-heavy approach and defeated ‘No Mercy’ via split decision to retain the bantamweight belt.

Watch Sterling discuss the topic at 3:07 in the video below:

Aljamain Sterling on a potential fight against UFC superstar ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley

In the aftermath of his victory over Petr Yan earlier this year, Aljamain Sterling appeared on The Joe Rogan Podcast (JRE) and spoke to UFC commentator Joe Rogan regarding several topics. ‘Funk Master’ notably touched upon the possibility of him fighting Sean O’Malley down the line.

Sterling lauded O’Malley for his footwork and feints, noting that those were ‘Sugar’s’ primary attributes. Nevertheless, the reigning bantamweight champion suggested that O’Malley isn’t strong enough and that his lanky physique might work against him at bantamweight. Warning that he’ll stop O’Malley with a bodylock, Sterling said:

“I feel like If I grab that guy and put a bodylock on that guy I’d probably break his ribs and get a submission win with a standing bodylock.”

Watch Sterling address the topic in the video below:

Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title against former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw next. Their highly-anticipated matchup will transpire at UFC 280 on October 22. Besides, the O’Malley-Yan fight too will take place at UFC 280.

