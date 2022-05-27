"You can't say there is no issue" - Aljamain Sterling calls out Dana White and Michael Chandler for UFC fighter pay

Aljamain Sterling doesn't seem to agree with Michael Chandler over UFC's pay structure. Unlike Chandler, the UFC bantamweight champion is of the view that fighters do not get paid enough despite the money and time they invest in their training and weight cuts.

While appearing on a recent episode of The Weekly Scraps Podcast uploaded to his YouTube Channel, 'Funk Master' argued that not everyone has earned the figures 'Iron' has in the promotion. He believes that most fighters who began their professional careers with the promotion do not receive adequate compensation for their efforts:

"For Michael Chandler to say that fighters just wake up and go to sleep... we train and go to sleep, that's kind of like... do you not value what you bring to the table for your bosses. And this not to disrespect Dana... I'm not trying to get into a fighter pay thing but at the same time it's like... Bro, you can't say there is no issue with the fighter pay because you're at the cream of the crop."

Sterling also stated that, despite the fact that he is now paid well as a champion, he believes there is little disparity in the revenue split between fighters and the promotion.

"Right now I could say I'm good, I'm at the cream of the crop, I'm at the top. I'm getting paid pretty damn well at this point. It's still underpaid for what it could be based on the numbers that have shown what the revenue split is between fighters and the bosses."

You can check out Aljamain Sterling discuss Michael Chandler's take on fighter pay:

Chandler has received a lot of backlash for his statements supporting the UFC regarding the long debated fighter pay issue. He mentioned that he did not have any issues with the current pay structure of the promotion.

Chandler believes that fighters are demanding higher pay since the UFC generates massive revenue from its events.

Joe Rogan heaps praise on Michael Chandler

Veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed quite impressed with Michael Chandler's "zero quit" attitude when inside the octagon. Rogan also praised the lightweight for his ability to make it to the required weight cut ahead of fights, despite being "this ball of muscle".

Speaking of Chandler on a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan had this to say:

"Chandler is an animal. That's a kill or be killed guy right there... the thing about Chandler is you got to take him out. He's not going to quit because there's zero quit in him. You got to take him out... He's also like this ball of muscle. He's so physically strong. When I was standing next to him when I was interviewing him after the fight, I'm like, 'How the f**k do you weigh 155 pounds?'"

You can check out Rogan's comments on Michael Chandler below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Genci Papraniku