"Dana White has had 10,000 sleepless nights" - Michael Chandler compares fighters complaining about fighter pay with "throwing rocks" 

Michael Chandler does not have a problem with the UFC's pay structure. Unlike many others on the company's roster. Chandler believes that fighters are demanding higher pay since the UFC generates massive revenue from its events.

'Iron' dismissed this demand because he believes UFC honcho Dana White has spent many sleepless nights while most fighters go on with day-to-day life. The 36-year-old recently told Jeremy Piven on How U Livin J Piven:

"I think people think that we should make a lot more money because the UFC makes a ton fo money on their shows. Well the UFC's been at it since 1993. Dana White has had 10,000 sleepless nights when most of us fighters were just showing up to practice and going to bed and laying our head on the pilliow and getting after it and getting a decent wage for what we do."

Chandler further opined that those complaining about fighter pay mostly don't have any ongoing ventures outside the octagon. The former Bellator lightweight champ believes the UFC provides a platform big enough for fighters to monetize their other endeavors. Comparing the fighter pay complainants to those 'throwing rocks', 'Iron' said:

"I always think that there's people on the lower rungs of society always throwing rocks at the people above them when it takes the same amount of energy to reach up and grab the next rung to pull themselves up."

Michael Chandler claims he saved his microphone skills for the UFC

Michael Chandler knocked out Dan Hooker in his promotional debut at UFC 257 and proceeded to cut a Ric Flair style promo in his post-fight interview. 'Iron' made a failed bid for the vacant lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in his next outing and subsequently dropped a unanimous decision against Justin Gaethje in an iconic battle.

Returning to winning ways with his most recent KO victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, the former Bellator lightweight champion issued a challenge to Conor McGregor, in what many believe to be one of the most electrifying callouts in UFC history.

Interestingly, Chandler recently revealed that he was saving his promo-cutting skills for his UFC stint since Bellator wasn't big enough a stage. The 36-year-old recently said on The MMA Hour:

"I love Bellator, I love Scott Coker, I loved that I came up in that organization. But it’s really hard to cut a promo like that and talk about becoming the best fighter in the world when you’re not fighting the best fighters in the world."

