Conor McGregor eyes "firework spectacle" with Michael Chandler following latter's UFC 274 call-out - "I'd have a nice knock off this guy"

Conor McGregor has addressed the possibility of sharing the octagon with former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler down the line. Following his spectacular front-kick knockout win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, 'Iron' called out the former two-division champion during his customary post-fight octagon interview:

"Conor McGregor, I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best, you and me at 170lbs!"

'Iron' said he's willing to move up to 170lbs to take on McGregor, who previously hinted that his stint in the 155lbs division is likely over. The Irishman took to Twitter to respond to Chandler's callout and was surprisingly respectful as well. McGregor stated that he'd love to scrap against Chandler down the line and believes that a potential fight between the pair will be a "firework spectacle."

Interestingly, the Irishman appreciated Chandler's willingness to move up a weight class and congratulated him on the massive knockout win against Ferguson. Obviously, McGregor insinuated that he'd beat the Sanford MMA athlete, staying true to his nature.

"I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer," McGregor wrote.

I'd have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I'm definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.

McGregor is currently healing from the leg injury he suffered last year. 'The Notorious' Irish star is expected to return to the octagon later this year, having resumed his boxing training after a long hiatus.

Michael Chandler has set his sights on lightweight gold once again

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM https://t.co/8r3b9JMPqC

Michael Chandler also has his sights set on the lightweight title down the line. Following his emphatic win on Saturday, 'Iron' called out UFC 274 headliners Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, revealing his intention to fight the winner for the title. During the post-fight octagon interview, he said:

"I'm ready to come back. The main event; there is not one MMA fan who doesn't want to see me rematch you, Charles, or rematch you, Justin Gaethje."

Michael Chandler has previously fought Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, and despite losing to both men via TKO and unanimous decision, respectively, the 36-year-old put up an entertaining fight. All three fighters have a penchant for violence and entertainment, so if any rematch comes to fruition, it will be one that fans look forward to.

