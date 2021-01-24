Watch: Michael Chandler cuts intense WWE style promo after knocking Dan Hooker out at UFC 257

Michael Chandler had a blistering UFC debut by knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round of the UFC 257 co-main event. After waiting for a couple of months to get his first fight in the promotion, 'Iron' Michael Chandler made the most out of the chance he got to establish himself in the lightweight division.

The former Bellator lightweight champion was quick to take the center of the cage, pushing 'Hangman' Hooker to the outside as soon as the bell rang. Michael Chandler kept stalking his opponent, but did not really seem like landing much.

However, things changed in a moment with a big left followed by a right hand to the body and another left to the head to drop Hooker on the mat.

Referee Marc Goddard stepped in after a raining down of punches, giving Michael Chandler his first win in UFC.

Michael Chandler cuts an explosive promo post fight

During the post-fight interview, Michael Chandler called every lightweight contender of UFC out in a manner of delivering a promo. He did not leave out the two fighters who were to fight next in the same octagon in the main event of UFC 257, Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, as well as the lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Conor McGregor! Surprise, surprise! There is a new king in the lightweight division. Dustin Poirier! Your time is coming. Khabib! If you ever do see fit, then grace us with your presence back here in the UFC octagon in your quest for 30. You know you gotta beat somebody, so beat me, if you can. God bless, see you at the top!"

UFC commentators Daniel Comrier, Jon Anik, and Paul Felder pointed out how Michael Chandler's call out resembled WWE Hall-of-Famer Ric Flair's promos back in the day. It had the same air and booming loudness about it as pro wrestling promos often do.