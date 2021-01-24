UFC 257 results: Michael Chandler smashes Dan Hooker in the first round in successful debut

The third UFC event of 2021 had around 2,000 people present in the modern Etihad Arena watching Michael Chandler's long-awaited debut on tonight's UFC 257 co-main event against Dan Hooker.

One of the most anticipated UFC bouts of the year so far, had a sharp Michael Chandler initiating his UFC career on the right note. The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion proved that he is one of the best fighters at the 155 lb division and claimed himself a title fight.

Round 1: The UFC 257 co-main event started with the two fighters studying each other. Michael Chandler dominated the octagon's center and aware of Dan Hooker's low kicks, attempted a takedown. More than a minute passed before the first punch was thrown in the first round of this lightweight bout. Michael Chandler started to press Dan Hooker against the fence with some punches and kicks until eventually connecting a left-hand hook to Hooker's head, instantly getting the Kiwi fighter to the canvas. Michael Chandler did not waste his time and jumped on top of Hooker to finish him off. Referee Marc Goddard had no other choice rather than stopping the fight in the third minute of the first round.

Result: Michael Chandler defeated Dan Hooker by TKO in the first round.

THE NEW KID ON THE BLOCK HAS DONE IT. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/UsjTY0qQ74 — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

What's next for Michael Chandler?

With the win at the UFC 257 co-main event, Michael Chandler expects that his wish of competing for the UFC lightweight title becomes a reality. Having received high praise from UFC president Dana White, it seems like Michael Chandler could be well-positioned to be the next contender to have a title shot.

Claiming that he should be ahead of Conor McGregor for a fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov in case the unbeaten champion decides to resume his UFC career, Michael Chandler looks ready for whatever opponent comes next.

However, in his post-fight interview, Michael Chandler made a daring call-out directed at his three possible future opponents: Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and retired lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.