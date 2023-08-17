Aljamain Sterling charts out how critics will still find a way to discredit him if he beats Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Despite holding several bantamweight records, Aljamain Sterling has not received the credit that he believes he deserves. 'Funk Master' does not believe that will change, regardless of how he performs against Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292.

Speaking at the media day for the event, the bantamweight champion was asked if he believes a dominant performance will lead his detractors to finally give him credit, responding:

"They're going to say O'Malley wasn't credible enough, he shouldn't have been in there in the first place. When I fought [Henry] Cejudo, if he wins, 'Cejudo's back, he's so great', but if he loses, 'he was gone for three years'. The guy has been training, he's been coaching the world champions, the who's who of the divisions, and then with T.J. [Dillashaw], I've fought with a torn labrum multiple times. Seven professional fights. I've won every single one of them."

Sterling noted that he can't be blamed for Dillashaw taking the fight, or for one of the judges believing Petr Yan won their UFC 273 bout before adding:

"I won those fights. You can make whatever, 'the judges did this'. Cry all you want, man, I love the tears and I'm going to be laughing all the way to the bank. Line them up, I'm going to keep knocking them down and do what winners do and that's win."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments on his critics below:

While much of the negativity Sterling has faced is due to how he became champion, he has responded by defending the title, a bantamweight record three consecutive times. Despite his success, 'Funk Master' is aware that he will likely never receive the praise that he feels he deserves from fans.

Aljamain Sterling calls out Demetrious Johnson

Aljamain Sterling has shared that he plans to move to featherweight after his UFC 292 bout with Sean O'Malley. 'FunkMaster', however, recently called out long-time flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson for a bout that would, presumably, take place at bantamweight.

Speaking at the UFC 292 Q&A session, the bantamweight champion claimed that 'Mighty Mouse' is too small to beat him, stating:

"He's too little, man. 'Mighty Mouse' is great, but he's too little. There's a reason why he lost to [Dominick Cruz]. It wasn't a skill deficiency. It's size... He's skilled, but I think father time has passed him a little bit. If he wants to get this work, try to get some revenge for Henry [Cejudo], I can beat your boy too, so 'Mighty Mouse', where you at?" [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments on Demetrious Johnson below:

While Sterling is open to a bout with Johnson, it is unlikely as 'Mighty Mouse' is no longer on the UFC roster. Although the ONE flyweight champion fights at 135 pounds, the UFC has shown no interest in a cross-promotional bout.