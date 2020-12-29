Aljamain Sterling details traumatic childhood in uplifting new UFC documentary

Aljamain Sterling extensively spoke about his disturbing childhood in the latest UFC documentary. The 31-year-old bantamweight described how agonizingly difficult it was for him to recount all those memories, especially those of his father.

Sterling, who grew up in Uniondale, New York, had seven full-siblings and six half-siblings, all living under the same roof. Detailing the problems that he had to go through in his childhood, the "Funk Master" stated that the only thing he cared about was helping her mother.

"My mom, my dad both (were) from Jamaica and (they) did what they had to do to make ends meet. Seeing my mom needing help, seeing her struggle with things, my main priority was just making sure the house was in order whenever I was told to do so," said Sterling.

Sterling said that he would make sure to help his mother with washing dishes and take care of his brothers and sisters while taking them to school.

Aljamain Sterling says he doesn't have fond memories of his father

The UFC bantamweight admitted that he doesn't have a lot of positive memories of his father. Sterling noted that his father would often indulge in domestic violence and he will never forgive him for all the trauma he caused to his mother.

"I don't have a lot of positive memories of my dad. (He) made us feel small, weak stupid, useless... One of the things about him that I don't think I could ever forgive is the domestic violence with my mom. There was one time they were fighting in the kitchen and my dad was beating my mom up and I remember him going outside, like trying to leave, coming back, going for a knife, I just remember her calling for me, just hearing her voice call for me, screaming and pain like that and her voice pretty much gone."

Some things I buried and just never talk about... This was a really difficult piece to express myself but I honestly felt a big burden was lifted off my shoulders. I hope this can help anyone to defy the oddshttps://t.co/iUaqoIiJ37 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 28, 2020

Sterling then talked about how his love for wrestling changed the course of his life. The Funk Master started wrestling at his high school in 2004 and then gradually shifted his attention to MMA.

"I found wrestling and that helped change the course of my life. One of my best friends kept pushing me to come out and I eventually came out to see the bond that those guys had. Having that camaraderie that I didn't have, it felt more like a family to me."

Sterling made his UFC debut in 2014 and currently boasts a record of 11-3 in the promotion. Cementing his position as one of the best banamweights in the UFC, Sterling is set to face Petr Yan in a title match.