"The UFC has a mole" - Aljamain Sterling discusses how latest developments reach the media much before he himself hears about them through management

Aljamain Sterling has shed light upon how the latest developments in his UFC career reach the media before he himself learns about them through management. ‘Funk Master’ has attributed this to a mole in the UFC, whom he has accused of divulging insider information to the media.

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is scheduled to defend his title against former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on October 22. Prior to the fight being officially announced by the UFC, the MMA community was set abuzz by rumors that the matchup had already been booked.

Sterling, who's known to be one of the hardest-working fighters and is widely-revered for consistently communicating with his fans on social media, subsequently claimed that nothing had been made official yet. However, the fight was soon announced by the UFC.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Aljamain Sterling has now reiterated that there’s a mole in the UFC. He suggested that this mole leaks insider details to the media well before the fighters themselves are informed regarding it. Sterling stated:

“The UFC has a mole, Ariel. I don’t know who it is. We’ve gotta smoke them out. We’ve gonna have to smoke their a**es out. I don’t know who it is. But they hear stuff – As soon as I find out from my management team, it’s already released. I’m like, ‘Dude, I literally just found out. I didn’t even get like, a chance to really process or digest anything, and it’s already out.’ So, it’s not my doing.”

Aljamain Sterling’s fiery response to T.J. Dillashaw’s 'tough but not dangerous' comments

Earlier this year, T.J. Dillashaw acknowledged that grappling savant Sterling is a tough athlete. Nevertheless, he asserted that Sterling isn’t exactly a dangerous fighter.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Dillashaw indicated that while ‘Funk Master’ is a skilled fighter, he won't have to worry about getting knocked out or finished in any manner by him.

Aljamain Sterling soon issued a passionate response to T.J. Dillashaw’s criticism. On The Weekly Scraps Podcast, Sterling warned that Dillashaw would be “ill-advised” to overlook his striking. Furthermore, jibing at Dillashaw over his past steroid use and suspension, Sterling labeled him “Mr. Dilla-roids." ‘Funk Master’ said:

"He thinks it's not going to be a dangerous fight. Meaning he thinks I'm just gonna go out there and grapple the whole time. I can ensure you T.J., that is not what I'm looking to do. 100% not. I can't wait to drill my knuckles through your face.”

