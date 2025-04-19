Aljamain Sterling drops five-word reaction to UFC rankings amid Meta collab news

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently expressed his disappointment with the current official featherweight rankings.

'Funk Master' moved up to the featherweight division after being defeated by Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 in 2023. He won his debut fight at 145 pounds against Calvin Kattar but ended up losing to Movsar Evloev in his last bout. As a result, Sterling has dropped down to the No. 9 spot in the revised featherweight rankings.

The 35-year-old shared a post on X, where he included a screenshot of the rankings, along with the caption:

"Who is in charge here?"

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post below:

Notably, the UFC ranking system is set to undergo a drastic change following the promotion's recent collaboration with Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms, in a "massive" multi-year deal.

UFC CEO Dana White announced that Meta is going to become the promotion's first "Fan Technology Partner" and will use its AI technology to incorporate accurate fighter rankings. The 55-year-old added that the new AI-powered ranking system will debut "later this year".

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Aljamain Sterling believes Movsar Evloev deserved the featherweight title shot over Diego Lopes

Aljamain Sterling recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, where he stated that Movsar Evloev should have fought for the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314.

Sterling locked horns with Evloev at UFC 310, where he lost by unanimous decision. This bout established the Russian as a legitimate contender in the featherweight division, and Sterling believes he deserves to fight for the title.

Sterling said:

"Movsar— his last win was against me, and then he's kind of been on the sidelines since then. He probably should have been the guy fighting for the belt in my personal opinion. People could say whatever they want but, at the end of the day, he was the most deserving guy."

He added:

"I would have liked to seen him in there [against Volkanovski] to see how that matchup would have fared and I think Diego could have probably fought somebody else. But, at the end of the day, I'm not the matchmaker."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (2:37):

