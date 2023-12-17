Aljamain Sterling gets denied entry into UFC 296 venue, apologizes to fans for being "annoyed" and refusing pictures

In one of the most surprising UFC 296 headlines, Aljamain Sterling announced on social media that he was denied entry to the event at the gate.

In a post on X, Sterling stated that he was left "annoyed" due to his "tickets being pulled." The former bantamweight champion also apologized to fans who supposedly asked to take pictures with him, a request he apparently denied.

"Sorry to the fans asking to take pictures while we were stuck outside. Just a bit annoyed that we found out our tickets were pulled, after arriving to the arena."

The Las Vegas resident did not include who he was with attempting to enter the arena. He is often seen at the UFC Apex with his partner, Rebecca Cruz.

Sterling soon responded to a comment and confirmed that he would only be allowed into the building if he purchases a ticket as a fan.

Many other UFC fighters were seen in attendance, including the likes of Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen.

Having to resort to another option, Sterling posted an update to announce that he was watching the fights from a Las Vegas bar. 'Funk Master' thanked the bar Flankers for "last minute accommodations."

Despite getting denied access to viewing the fights cage-side, Sterling has been active on X to post his thoughts on the ongoing fights.

Who was in attendance at UFC 296?

As the final UFC event of 2023, UFC 296 saw many celebrities choose to take the trip to the T-Mobile Arena.

Headlining the list of celebrities is former United States president Donald Trump, who is a known friend of UFC 296 title challenger Colby Covington. Trump has attended many UFC events in the past and has remained in contact with Covington for many years.

Along with the fighters in attendance, the ESPN+ broadcast also highlighted the presence of Jared Leto, Mario Lopez and Theo Von. All three celebrities are known MMA and UFC fans and have attended previous events in the United States.