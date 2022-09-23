Watch: "Skin the snake, baby" - Aljamain Sterling gets hyped up and warns T.J. Dillashaw ahead of their fight at UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling is seemingly hyped up ahead of his highly-anticipated fight against former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Sterling is scheduled to defend his title against Dillashaw at UFC 280 on October 22.

'Funk Master' has long been at odds with Dillashaw and has, time and again, jibed at the latter over his steroid usage. Sterling, a reputable grappler, and wrestling savant has consistently maintained that he'll dominantly defeat the former titleholder when they clash inside the octagon.

On that note, in a video posted to the UFC's YouTube channel, Sterling cut a fiery promo against Dillashaw. Alluding to the fact that Dillashaw is often referred to by the moniker 'snake' Sterling warned that he's going to skin the snake at UFC 280. Promising to retain his title at UFC 280:

"We've got 30 days, baby, to UFC 280. Aljamain Sterling, 'And Still.' We're gonna skin the snake, baby! Skin the snake! Let's go!"

Watch Sterling's eerie warning to Dillashaw in the video below:

The consensus is that the UFC 280 clash with T.J. Dillashaw could potentially be a tough stylistic matchup for Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw has long been hailed as one of the most well-rounded fighters in the division. Additionally, it's believed that the former champion boasts a significant advantage over 'Funk Master' in the striking realm, which could be the difference-maker come fight night.

However, as evidenced by the updates posted on his 'FunkMasterMMA' YouTube channel, Sterling has been pulling out all the stops in his preparations. Moreover, the 33-year-old Sterling firmly believes he'll get the better of the 36-year-old Dillashaw in every realm of the fight.

Cory Sandhagen breaks down the UFC 280 fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen, who's fought both Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw in the past, recently offered his prediction for the UFC 280 matchup. '

The Sandman' was soundly beaten via first-round submission by Sterling. On the contrary, Sandhagen was incredibly competitive in his split decision loss against Dillashaw.

Given his experience having faced both bantamweights, it'd be safe to say that he possesses a unique perspective regarding their skills. Speaking of which, 'The Sandman' picked Aljamain Sterling to beat T.J. Dillashaw.

In an interview with Full Send MMA, Cory Sandhagen suggested that the Sterling-Dillashaw fight would be competitive:

"I think it's gonna be a good fight. I think T.J. doesn't pack enough power in order to stop Aljamain from doing what he's gonna do. I think Aljamain is just gonna be the bigger, physical guy and I think that Aljamain will squeak it out."

Watch Sandhagen's assessment at the 2:25 mark in the video below:

