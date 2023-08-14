Aljamain Sterling gives definitive answer on future in the UFC regardless of Sean O’Malley fight outcome 

Aljamain Sterling, the reigning bantamweight champion, has provided clarity about his future in the UFC's bantamweight division. As he prepares to defend his title against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292, Sterling has shared that this bout could mark his final appearance in the 135-pound weight class.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Sterling expressed his intention to potentially move up from the bantamweight division, regardless of the outcome of his fight against O'Malley. He stated:

"This is more likely my last fight at 135...There's a 99% chance of my last fight... Well, that's if I win for sure. I win this for sure, Ariel, I'm out of here, Come on. It’s Merab [Dvalishvili’s] time, man."

"Funk Master" cited his desire to avoid the challenges of significant weight cuts, indicating that he walks around at a higher weight than the bantamweight limit. He believes that fighting at a slightly higher weight could improve his conditioning and overall performance.

The bantamweight champion's comments reflect his strategic approach to his fighting career and his consideration of factors like age and physical condition. Sterling, known for his exceptional grappling skills, aims to make the most of his fighting years while optimizing his performance.

Aljamain Sterling won the bantamweight title after an unusual disqualification victory against Petr Yan at UFC 259. His upcoming matchup against Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 carries significant implications not only for the bantamweight division but also for his potential transition to a higher weight class.

Dan Hardy breaks down Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

As the highly anticipated clash between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley approaches at UFC 292, Dan Hardy has shared his insights and predictions for the fight on his show, The War Room.

During his breakdown, Hardy delved into the stylistic matchup between the bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and the dynamic striker Sean O'Malley. He offered his perspective on how Sterling might approach the fight from a grappling standpoint, given his jiu-jitsu and wrestling background.

Hardy suggested that Sterling could aim to capitalize on his grappling skills by attempting to control O'Malley on the mat. The former welterweight fighter said:

"I'm thinking Aljamain Sterling is going to look at Sean O'Malley's body from a jiu-jitsu wrestling perspective and think, 'I'm gonna be able to manhandle him, I'm gonna be able to stay on him until I can slow him down and keep mat returning until Sean O'Malley starts to get frustrated or tired,' which I think frustrated comes before tired for sure with O'Malley."

Sterling, known for his strong wrestling and grappling game, will likely try to implement a strategy that neutralizes O'Malley's striking advantage.

On the other hand, 'Sugar' will seek to use his dynamic striking and movement to keep the fight on the feet and showcase his striking prowess.