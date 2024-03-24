Aljamain Sterling gives five-word reaction to Fernando Padilla spoiling Luis Pajuelo's UFC debut with R1 D'Arce choke

Former UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling has weighed in on Fernando Padilla's victory on March 23.

Padilla locked horns against UFC debutant Luis Pajuelo in a featherweight clash that opened up the main card for UFC Vegas 89 at the promotion's Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The bout was a short-lived affair as 'The Brave' played spoilsport in Pajuelo's debut and submitted him with a D'Arce choke in the opening round.

Check out Fernando Padilla's submission victory over Luis Pajuelo below:

The impressive finish got the attention of Sterling, who took to social media to share his thoughts on the fight. 'Funk Master' reacted to the submission by giving the following five-word response:

"That was a nasty sequence."

Padilla is a 27-year-old MMA fighter who hails from Mexico and has an overall record of 16-5. He started his professional MMA journey in April 2015 and built up a record of 14-4. This run included fights against names like Spike Calyle, Darrick Minner and Dan Ige.

The Mexican fighter then joined hands with the UFC and made his promotional debut in April last year. He took on Julian Erosa in a featherweight showdown at UFC Vegas 72 and defeated him with a first-round knockout.

Padilla made his second UFC appearance in September 2023 and went up against Kyle Nelson at Noche UFC. He was outclassed for the majority of the fight and lost via unanimous decision.

But 'The Brave' has managed to bounced back from his sole UFC loss with his impressive submission victory against Pajuelo at UFC Vegas 89.