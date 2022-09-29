Yeah, Dana White should have signed him the first time - Aljamain Sterling believes "once in a lifetime" talent Bo Nickal should have made his UFC debut by now

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently shared his thoughts on Bo Nickal and offered high praise for the recent UFC signing. The prestigious collegiate wrestler received a UFC contract following a second consecutive dominant first-round submission victory on Dana White's Contender Series.

UFC @ufc BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS BO NICKAL GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE! #DWCS https://t.co/IDkLeYpj7F

'Funk Master' shared that he believes Nickal should have received a UFC contract after his first win on the show. Speaking on his podcast, The Weekly Scraps, Sterling stated:

"He is what I call a once in a lifetime type of talent per weight class... Phenomenal. Dana [White] even said 'he's probably like, yeah dummy, you should have signed me the first time', and I'm just like, 'yeah, Dana, should have signed him the first time.'"

Sterling continued to add:

"He could have made his UFC debut already. We did not need to see Bo Nickal on the Contender Series for a second time to know how good the kid freaking is."

Many fans were surprised to see that Nickal wasn't offered a UFC contract following his first performance on Dana White's Contender Series. Nickal, however, shared that he was okay with the decision.

Watch Aljamain Sterling's comments on Bo Nickal below (starting at the 7:12 mark):

Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev following UFC contract

Following his second consecutive dominant performance on Dana White's Contender Series, Bo Nickal was offered a UFC contract. He set his sights high for his UFC debut, calling out undefeated No.3-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

Although Nickal is a middleweight, the fight could still potentially happen down the road. Chimaev has teased a potential move to the 185-pound division after missing weight by nearly eight pounds for his UFC 279 match-up.

Nickal doubled down on his call for a debut against Chimaev in his post-fight press conference, stating:

"I feel like that's a good matchup for me. He's obviously a high level grappler, high level fighter. He's one of the top fighters, not only in his division, but in the UFC so I have a lot of respect for his skills, but I also know what I'm about."

Nickal is unlikely to face Chimaev, who is on the cusp of title contention, in his UFC debut. If he is able to stack up some wins, it is possible that the two could meet in the future.

Watch Bo Nickal's full post-fight press conference below:

