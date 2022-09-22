"I don't mind it at all" - Bo Nickal on not getting UFC contract from Dana White after spectacular first fight

Bo Nickal put together a dominant performance in his Dana White Contender Series debut, submitting his opponent Zachary Borrego in the first round. Many fans were outraged that UFC president Dana White didn't offer Nickal a UFC contract despite the stellar outing. The decorated former collegiate wrestler shared that he was okay with the announcement that he would fight again.

Bo Nickal recently appeared on DC & RC, where co-host Ryan Clark asked him how he felt about having to appear on Dana White's Contender Series again. Despite having offers from other mixed martial arts promotions, Nickal shared that he was fine with White's decision, stating:

"For me the goal is to just go out there and compete to the best of my ability each time. With that, I figured that I would get a contract after that first fight, but at the same time, I'm 1-0, now 2-0 after that last one. I've only had two fights. I understand wanting to get more experience for me and I don't mind it at all. I was grateful for the quick turnaround, being able to fight in six weeks..."

DC & RC co-host Daniel Cormier followed by asking Bo Nickal when he would show off his wrestling, to which the middleweight prospect responded by saying:

"I'm saving it DC, I'm saving it for the big show. Maybe my UFC debut on a main card. Pay-per-view card maybe I'll pick somebody up and drop them on their head or something like that. I know you love it so after I do it I'll give you a quick shoutout."

Watch Bo Nickal's comments on DC & RC below (starting at the 2:39 mark):

Bo Nickal has high UFC aspirations

Before his fight on Dana White's Contender Series, Nickal appeared on SHAK MMA, where he laid out his expectations to host Shakiel Mahjouri. When asked when he thought he would he would become champion, the decorated wrestler stated:

"I would say 2024. Obviously, we're not super far away from that, but this game - it goes fast. I've only fought one time, but I expect to have, probably, four fights by the end of this year and another four or five next year, so I think the end of 2023, it's very feasible to see me at 10-0 and then getting up to where I'm fighting top contenders and getting a title shot in 2024."

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping advised Nickal to slow down with the championship talk, noting the talent on the UFC roster. Nickal will compete again in the final week of Dana White's Contender Series.

Watch Bo Nickal discuss his championship aspirations below (starting at the 3:36 mark):

