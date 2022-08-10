"But Alex Pereira record is..." - Fans slam Dana White for not awarding contract to Bo Nickal following dominant DWCS performance

Decorated wrestler Bo Nickal failed to earn a UFC contract despite earning a dominant first-round submission win over Zachary Borrego in Dana White's Contender Series Season 6, Week 3 headliner. UFC president Dana White explained that Nickal's record was the reason behind him not getting signed.

Nickal's Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) win was just his second professional MMA bout and White wants the three-time NCAA champ to fight on the show again before awarding him a contract. The UFC chief said at the DWCS post-fight presser:

"I don't know what else [Bo Nickal] could've done to look any better. He looked incredible. The only reason I didn't sign him tonight is because he is 2-0 now. We've got eight more weeks of [Contender Series]. Why not have him fight here again. It just makes sense."

MMA fans were unhappy with White's decision. @ahmad.elattar pointed out that Alex Pereira has been awarded a title shot against Israel Adesanya after just three UFC outings and a 6-1 pro record. @ahmad.elattar wrote on Instagram:

"But Alex pereira record is .. n he’s fighting for the title after only… nvm"

Fans in general slammed White for bringing Nickal to the DWCS in the first place without any plans of signing him.

comments via @mmafighting on Instagram

Going in as a -3500 favorite, Nickal expectedly scored a takedown on Borrega early in the fight. The three-time NCAA division 1 champ almost immediately secured a guillotine before transitioning to a rear-naked choke that earned him the finish just 62 seconds into the bout.

Watch the finish below:

Bo Nickal is looking to become a well-rounded fighter

Bo Nickal has been highly touted as a prospect from the moment he made the switch to MMA. The accomplished collegiate wrestler has not disappointed fans, finishing his first two pro fights within the first round.

Prior to his win at DWCS, Nickal scored a 33 second KO win over John Noland on his professional debut at iKON FC 3 earlier this year.

Nickal, however, doesn't want to be limited to a wrestling-dominant approach throughout his MMA career. Having promised to fight for the UFC title by 2024, the 26-year-old claims people will be surprised by his well-roundedness when he gets there. The wrestling standout recently told CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri:

"By the time I'm competing for the UFC title, people will be surprised with how much I progressed in all these different areas. I'm not looking to just go out there and beat everybody with wrestling. Yeah I could probably do that... but I'm looking to become a well-rounded fighter."

Watch Nickal's interview with CBS Sports below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew