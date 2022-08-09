Who is Bo Nickal fighting on Dana White's Contender Series tonight?

For many UFC fans, Dana White's Contender Series will offer them a first glimpse of Bo Nickal's MMA abilities. The highly rated wrestler has only competed once in professional MMA and managed to beat John Noland at iKON FC 3 earlier this year.

Nickal will now be taking on Zack Borrego in tonight's Dana White's Contender Series 2022: Week 3 main event. 'The Dragon' isn't the most experienced MMA fighter himself, competing just three times professionally, but the 26-year-old has also managed to remain unbeaten during these bouts.

Borrego made his professional MMA debut this year in Fury FC and won all three of his bouts in the organization. In his first two bouts, 'The Dragon' managed to finish his opponents in just one round, beating James Neville and William Vandervier via KO/TKO.

In his most recent outing, Borrego won via unanimous decision against Tommie Britton, his most experienced opponent to date, but he had a negative record of 4-8 before fighting the 26-year-old.

Despite only making his professional debut this year, Bo Nickal's opponent started his MMA career in 2020, competing as an amateur for two years. Zack Borrego had a 3-3 record in the amateur scene.

Nickal also had an amateur MMA career before turning pro, with the wrestler competing in two MMA bouts in 2021. The fellow 26-year-old won both of his bouts, beating David Conley and finishing Billy Goode in round one.

Does Bo Nickal train Brazilian jiu-jitsu?

Yes, despite Bo Nickal mainly being known for his wrestling abilities, the novice MMA fighter also has a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Blue belt is the second-lowest belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for adults, which means Nickal will still have to do a lot more training until he is able to fully utilize the martial art in MMA.

However, it does show that the 26-year-old wrestler is taking MMA seriously, with striking, wrestling and grappling all important to learn during a professional MMA career.

It's very tough for fighters to survive on just one discipline, unless they are seen as too dominant to counteract, such as Khabib Nurmagomedov's Sambo wrestling ability. Despite the Russian lacking in the striking department, nearly all of his opponents struggled to keep the fight off the ground, making him impossible to beat.

Watch Chael Sonnen speak about Nickal's abilities here:

Bo Nickal showed his current striking ability during his professional MMA debut against John Noland. Nickal finished the bout in just one round after knocking out his opponent, which caught many by surprise given his reputation as a wrestler.

