Aljamain Sterling makes feelings known on Bobby Green defending Anthony Smith over T.J. Dillashaw's "no heart" comments 

Aljamain Sterling has shared his perspective on T.J. Dillashaw’s comments on Anthony Smith, as well as Bobby Green’s subsequent defense of 'Lionheart'.

Dillashaw made headlines with his comments about Smith, claiming that the light heavyweight contender has “no heart” to be a UFC champion. This statement sparked a reaction from Bobby Green, who came to Smith’s defense.

Dillashaw made the claim on the Jaxxon Podcast. When ‘King’ later appeared on the podcast, he made his feelings known by defending the light heavyweight veteran. Green highlighted the number of fights Smith has had inside the octagon, emphasizing his durability and long career.

The discussion gained further traction as now ‘Funk Master’ weighed in on the controversy surrounding Dillashaw’s comments.

Sterling took to X to back Smith, dismissing Dillashaw’s claims and attributing Smith's struggles to a run of bad luck. He wrote:

“Accuracy. I see both sides of what TJ is saying but also get that there could be a run of bad luck BTS for Smith. But he’s made that walk so many times, you really can’t question his heart to compete.”

Check out Aljamain Sterling’s X post below:

Smith stepped into the octagon for his most recent fight against Dominick Reyes at UFC 310 in December. His night ended in disappointment as he suffered a devastating knockout loss in the second round.

Aljamain Sterling eyes April 2025 return to the octagon

At UFC 310, Aljamain Sterling faced Movsar Evloev in a highly competitive fight, but the American ultimately suffered a unanimous decision loss

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Sterling revealed that he is targeting a return in April and is looking to face a ranked featherweight next.

He expressed interest in potential matchups against Brian Ortega or Arnold Allen, stating:

“I would love to run it back with him, if not, maybe fight Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega. I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m patiently waiting. Hopefully, I can make my return in April. Maybe fight again in August or September, and get ready to go."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below (4:32):

