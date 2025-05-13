Aljamain Sterling outlines "couple issues" with Islam Makhachev calling out Jack Della Maddalena soon after beating Belal Muhammad at UFC 315

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 13, 2025 07:21 GMT
Aljamain Sterling (middle) reacts to Islam Makhachev
Aljamain Sterling (middle) reacts to Islam Makhachev's (left) immediate callout for UFC welterweight title shot after Belal Muhammad's (right) defeat. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Islam Makhachev wasted no time in calling out Jack Della Maddalena, who has just beaten Belal Muhammad to become the UFC welterweight champion. Following this, Aljamain Sterling had some words regarding the UFC lightweight champion's actions.

Makhachev and Muhammad are usually deemed as brothers. However, barely minutes after 'Remember The Name' lost to Della Maddalena at UFC 315 last weekend, Makhachev reiterated his aspirations publicly.

Although at first the UFC lightweight champion tweeted words of encouragement to Muhammad, his follow-up tweet generated widespread speculation. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Sterling outlined a few issues with Makhachev's behavior, stating:

"Islam Makhachev, coming out of the woodworks, putting out his tweets, telling him to keep his belts warm... I have a couple issues with this. There's nothing wrong with the aspirations, but Belal and Islam are supposed to be boys. And, me and some of the guys, we were talking about this as well. If I lose, just lost, the wound's still open and you go right to the public..."
He added:

"It's just the way the tweet read. It made it come off like they weren't really friends like that, and maybe they're not. It wasn't a good look for Islam [Makhachev] in my opinion, and all respect to those guys."

Sean Brady weighs in on potential clash between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev

Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev have dissimilar backgrounds in combat sports and different styles of fighting in the UFC. Della Maddalena mostly trusts his boxing prowess, whereas Makhachev uses his wrestling skills effectively.

Recently, Sean Brady expressed his opinion regarding a possible bout between Della Maddalena and Makhachev in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. Noting the UFC welterweight champion's improved grappling skills after Craig Jones' inclusion, Brady said:

"I think 'JDM' is gonna make it a lot more interesting than what people would think it would be. He fights as good as he does, southpaw, orthodox. He's hard to take down... He just has this ability to create these scrambles and get right back to his feet, he started working with Craig Jones... And definitely added to his game plan and his weapons."
