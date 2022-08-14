"That chin was long gone" - Aljamain Sterling on "passing of the torch" in bantamweight division as Dominick Cruz loses to Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera made a statement on Saturday night when he finished Dominick Cruz with a thunderous head kick in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz. Not only did the Ecuadorian flatline the former 135lb champion, but he did it in Cruz's hometown of San Diego, California.

Reigning bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling took to Twitter to express his thoughts in the immediate aftermath of the bout. Explaining how Father Time always wins, 'Funk Master' claimed that Cruz's chin had taken a fair amount of damage over the years. He also pointed out that Vera is younger and has more miles left in him:

"Father Time is truly undefeated. I said before this fight, that it may be the passing of the guards. Chito can still take a shot, Cruz, not so much. It’s the circle of life in this game. Chito caught him at the right time in both their careers. Great win!"

Some fans took to the comments to dispute his claim about Dominick Cruz's chin weakening over time. Then there were those who affirmed Sterling's remarks and agreed with his analysis. Sterling replied by stating that while 'The Dominator' looked good in his outing, he was getting hurt repeatedly throughout the fight:

"Yea, I can’t believe how ppl are ignoring this fact. That chin was long gone. He looked good but we all know you need to be able to take what you can dish out. Chito landed shots that most bantamweights could take, OUTSIDE of that headkick. That was nasty!"

Could we see legends Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo fight each other before their part ways with the UFC?

The former two-time bantamweight champion has been on a path to pursue golden glory. Needless to say, the loss to Vera will set him back in his pursuit. However, Cruz is a legend of the game and one of, if not the greatest bantamweight in history.

Another legend currently competing in the UFC's 135lb bracket is Jose Aldo. The Brazilian etched his name in history with his dominance of the featherweight division, and is regarded by many as the greatest 145-pounder in history. In what some have called a second prime, Jose Aldo dropped to 135lbs and is currently on a three-fight winning streak. He faces Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 on August 20.

Ariel Helwani was the first to report the bout being targeted. Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili have verbally agreed to a bantamweight bout at UFC 278 on August 20, sources confirmed with @marcraimondi Ariel Helwani was the first to report the bout being targeted. Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili have verbally agreed to a bantamweight bout at UFC 278 on August 20, sources confirmed with @marcraimondi.Ariel Helwani was the first to report the bout being targeted. https://t.co/ghf576yd13

Aldo is also on the hunt for gold. The Brazilian even said he wanted to win the title and bid the sport goodbye. However, he faces a tough outing in Dvalishvili. Fans have fantasized about a matchup between these two living legends of the sport for a long time. If the former featherweight champion loses to the Georgian wrestler, it's possible that the UFC could book Dominick Cruz vs. Jose Aldo.

