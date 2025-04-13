Aljamain Sterling reacts to Alexander Volkanovski's "adversity is a privilege" quote after beating Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling watched the two important featherweight fights at UFC 314 with keen interest.

Ad

Sterling shared his reaction to Alexander Volkanovski's trending quote after he secured the featherweight title for a second time. Volkanovski delivered a promising performance beating rising contender Diego Lopes.

'Funk Master' moved up to featherweight after losing his bantamweight strap to Sean O'Malley. He has fought twice in the 145 pounds division and has won one of those fights.

In his last outing, Sterling faced the undefeated Movsar Evloev. Although the fight ended in a loss for the American, but he impressed a lot of critics with his performance.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Volkanovski's quote below (via ESPN MMA):

Ad

Reacting to Volkanovski's trending "Adversity is a privilege quote", which the 36-year-old made after the fight, Sterling wrote:

"👏👏👏👏"

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comment below:

Screenshot of Aljamain Sterling's reaction.

Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on title win against Diego Lopes at UFC 314

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski defeated rising contender Diego Lopes in a masterful performance at UFC 314. The Australian landed some big strikes, and also survived some heavy shots from the Brazilian. 'The Great' put himself in distinguished company as he secured his seventh win in title fights.

Ad

Volkanovski asserted that he wasn't cautious in the cage as he was coming back from back-to-back knockout losses. Speaking to the media after his win, the 36-year-old said:

"While I was in there, I feel like he was there to be hit. I mean, I could have done a lot more. I could have done more. But I just wouldn't pull the trigger as much as I like even though there was shots where I could just stick out a jab and it was right there."

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:36):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.