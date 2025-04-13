Aljamain Sterling reacts to Alexander Volkanovski's "adversity is a privilege" quote after beating Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling watched the two important featherweight fights at UFC 314 with keen interest.
Sterling shared his reaction to Alexander Volkanovski's trending quote after he secured the featherweight title for a second time. Volkanovski delivered a promising performance beating rising contender Diego Lopes.
'Funk Master' moved up to featherweight after losing his bantamweight strap to Sean O'Malley. He has fought twice in the 145 pounds division and has won one of those fights.
In his last outing, Sterling faced the undefeated Movsar Evloev. Although the fight ended in a loss for the American, but he impressed a lot of critics with his performance.
Check out Volkanovski's quote below (via ESPN MMA):
Reacting to Volkanovski's trending "Adversity is a privilege quote", which the 36-year-old made after the fight, Sterling wrote:
"👏👏👏👏"
Check out Aljamain Sterling's comment below:
Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on title win against Diego Lopes at UFC 314
UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski defeated rising contender Diego Lopes in a masterful performance at UFC 314. The Australian landed some big strikes, and also survived some heavy shots from the Brazilian. 'The Great' put himself in distinguished company as he secured his seventh win in title fights.
Volkanovski asserted that he wasn't cautious in the cage as he was coming back from back-to-back knockout losses. Speaking to the media after his win, the 36-year-old said:
"While I was in there, I feel like he was there to be hit. I mean, I could have done a lot more. I could have done more. But I just wouldn't pull the trigger as much as I like even though there was shots where I could just stick out a jab and it was right there."
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (1:36):