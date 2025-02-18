Aljamain Sterling reacts to comedian Andrew Schulz's rib-tickling take on Chickens in Hawaii

UFC former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling reacted to comedian Andrew Schulz's hilarious joke comparing Hawaiian chickens to chickens from other regions.

Schulz, known for his observational comedy, shared a recent clip on his X account. He joked about the boldness of Hawaiian chickens, comparing them to domestic pets and chickens from other regions, joking:

“It's crazy how confident the chickens are here[Hawaiian]. I have never seen chickens just walk up to you like a dog and they’ll be pet, peck at your food that look for you to give them sh*t. You have most confidence chicken ever seen.”

He followed up with another observational joke about the absence of Black people in Hawaii. The two unrelated facts sparked laughter from the audience. Schulz said:

"Also, no Black people. Now, I don't know if those two things have anything to do with each other. I'm just giving you information and data. Y’all figure it out. We can ask that guy right here. Y’all figure it out we got no Black people and confident chickens. The chickens in South Carolina do not operate like this."

The post quickly gained attention on X and sparked significant reactions from fans. Sterling couldn’t help but react and reshared the video with simple loudly crying emojis.

Check out Aljamain Sterling’s X post below:

Notably, Schulz is a hardcore UFC fan and has attended many UFC events, often seen with fighters like Israel Adesanya, Sean O'Malley, and others.

Aljamain Sterling hints at April's return and expresses a desire to fight top featherweights

Aljamain Sterling, in his recent octagon outing, faced Movsar Evloev at UFC 310. In a hard-fought battle, ‘Funkmaster’ suffered a unanimous decision loss.

Sterling is now gearing up for a potential second title run. Following his loss at UFC 310, he expressed a desire to fight top featherweights like Brian Ortega or Arnold Allen to get into the title picture. The former bantamweight champion said:

“I would love to run it back with him, if not, maybe fight Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega. I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m patiently waiting. Hopefully, I can make my return in April. Maybe fight again in August or September, and get ready to go."

Check out Aljamain Sterling’s comments below (4:32):

