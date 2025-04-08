  • home icon
  Aljamain Sterling reacts to hilarious post featuring face-swapped versions of UFC 314 opponents Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes 

Aljamain Sterling reacts to hilarious post featuring face-swapped versions of UFC 314 opponents Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 08, 2025 13:14 GMT
Aljamain Sterling (middle) reacts to a post featuring Alexander Volkanovski (left) and Diego Lopes (right). [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]
Aljamain Sterling (middle) reacts to a post featuring Alexander Volkanovski (left) and Diego Lopes (right) [Images Courtesy: Getty Images]

Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes are scheduled to face each other in the main event of UFC 314. The fight is set for the vacant UFC featherweight title. Before that, Aljamain Sterling recently shared his reaction to a post featuring both of this weekend's headliners.

Show Me The Money is a popular podcast hosted by UFC veterans Renato Moicano and Gilbert Burns. Notably, their podcast's X handle frequently shares hilarious takes and memes. Recently, they swapped the faces of UFC 314 headliners Volkanovski and Lopes, asking for predictions of the upcoming fight.

Interestingly, when 'Funk Master' saw the post, he responded with his thoughts on the matchup:

"Tough one to call! 🤔 this one feels different"
After a successful career in the UFC bantamweight division, Sterling now competes in the featherweight division.

Like the other contenders in this division, 'Funk Master' eagerly awaits to see who will become the next UFC featherweight champion following Ilia Topuria choosing to vacate.

Diego Lopes reveals targeted opponent for potential first UFC title defense

Since his UFC debut, Diego Lopes has had only one loss in the promotion. His debut fight ended with a unanimous decision defeat to Movsar Evloev.

Now, as Lopes expresses confidence in his ability to win the vacant UFC featherweight title this weekend, he has revealed the name of a potential opponent that he is interested in facing next.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the Brazilian fighter promised to request a grudge match against Evloev after defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314.

He said:

"I’m so excited for the next step, but my focus is on Volkanovski. I win the belt and I will ask the UFC for the fight with Movsar [Evloev].”
Check out Diego Lopes' comments below (6:43):

youtube-cover
Edited by Harvey Leonard
हिन्दी