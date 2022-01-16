Aljamain Sterling reacts to slippery octagon at UFC Vegas 46; says 'have bit**ed about the issue' a lot

Aljamain Sterling wants the UFC to address the issue of the slippery octagon canvas. At the recently concluded UFC Vegas 46 event, several fighters, including headliner Giga Chikadze appeared to slip inside the octagon, which cost him dearly.

During the first round of the main event between Chikadze and Calvin Kattar, 'Ninja' appeared to be on the front foot in the initial exchanges. However, the Georgian tried to land a high kick and slipped, allowing 'The Boston Finisher' to take him down and gain control of the fight.

During the post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked if the fighters complained about the canvas. In response, White simply said "no."

Sterling, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, took to social media to talk about the same. He claimed he's been "bit**ing" about the issue for a while now. 'Funk Master' pointed out that fighters often lose crucial positions due to the slippery canvas. He tweeted:

"You know how many times have I bitched about this issue?? It’s absurd how much slipping and losing position can effect fights. Kattar looked beast all fight so nothing taken from him. But this slipping issue is trashhhh!"

Aljamain Sterling recalls losing a strong position against Petr Yan because of slippery canvas

Aljamain Sterling has been a vocal critic of the slippery octagon canvas for what seems like ages now. 'Funk Master' recalled losing a crucial position in his title fight with Petr Yan due to the canvas being slippery. He even shared a clip from the fight to prove his point.

In the clip, Sterling can be seen trying to secure a takedown. In the clip, he fails to do so as he slips while trying to stop Yan from getting back to his feet.

In the clip, he said:

"This was one of my best positions. Now watch my feet, you're going to see me start to slide. Watch the slide on the mat, on this canvas and then Petr's able to get back up to his feet and look like a hero. Such a stupid f***ing thing."

Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan fought each other for the bantamweight title at UFC 259 back in March last year. Although Yan seemed to be cruising to victory in the fight, there was a bizarre ending to the scrap. 'No Mercy' landed an illegal knee to the head of his downed opponent, rendering 'Funk Master' unable to continue.

Yan, who was the champion at the time, lost his title via disqualification and Sterling became the first fighter in UFC history to win a title in such a manner. The duo are scheduled to run it back at UFC 273 in April.

