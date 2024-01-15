Aljamain Sterling reacts to YouTuber Bradley Martyn being taken down by a man smaller than him

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling reacted to YouTuber Bradley Martyn being humbled by a man with a smaller physique than him.

In the video, Martyn attempts to sneak an attack against his challenger but is quickly subdued and controlled by the smaller man. He ends up on his back with his opponent on top of him.

Sterling quoted the clip and took a dig at Martyn's constant argument about his size. 'Funk Master' also tagged his teammate and close friend Merab Dvalishvili in the post. He wrote:

"As we can all see here…sometimes being 260 lbs just isn’t enough [grinning face with big eyes emoji] @MerabDvalishvili"

Martyn, a fitness influencer and bodybuilder, has repeatedly reasoned that his size and impressive muscle mass would be advantageous to him in a potential fight. He has challenged various mixed martial artists and combat sports athletes into a street fight, asking them if they could get the better of him.

UFC legend Nate Diaz and former champion Chuck Liddell are among the many who have appeared on his show, Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, and have been subjected to the question.

Check out Aljamain Sterling's post below:

Aljamain Sterling set for featherweight move

Aljamain Sterling lost his title in an upset to one of the promotion's rising superstars, Sean O'Malley, at UFC 292.

Sterling has not fought since but has announced his plans to leave behind the bantamweight division and move up to the featherweight.

He said in a recent interview with MMA Junkie that his time at 135 pounds is over:

"Safe to say [I'm done at bantamweight]. One of my managers was asking about that, about going down to 135 [pounds] and I said, 'Brother, let's stop this conversation right here.' There's no more 135. I didn't even want to do it the last time...135 is done."

He also outlined his plans to surprise fans with his featherweight debut:

"I'm gonna have new life, new energy at this weight class, and I'm definitely nervous 'cause I'm used to being the bigger guy, even though I don't get that big when I rehydrate at '35. But, I think I left some stuff in the gym cutting down to 135, so I'd like to see what I could do at 145 and I think I'm gonna shock the world."

Sterling will take on Calvin Kattar at the historic UFC 300 card on April 13, 2024.

Check out his full comments below:

