Aljamain Sterling responds after fan asks if he wants the loser of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes or the winner of Yair Rodriguez vs. Pitbull 

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently answered a fan query about his next opponent.
Sterling moved up to featherweight last year. Although, he secured a unanimous decision over Calvin Kattar, he sustained a loss in his recent bout against Movsar Evloev.
UFC 314 features two massive featherweight fights with Yair Rodriguez facing Patricio Pitbull and Alexander Volkanovski facing Diego Lopes for the belt.
The question raised by the fan on X asked Sterling whether he would be interested in fighting the loser of the title clash, or with the winner of Rodriguez vs. Pitbull. 'Funk Master' responded by saying:
"I don’t even care at this point. I’m an equal opportunity backpack machine"
Check out Aljamain Sterling's response below:
Diego Lopes wants his first title defense to be against Movsar Evloev
UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes suffered his only loss in the UFC in his debut against Movsar Evloev in 2023. The fight between the rising prospects was a competitive one with Movsar narrowly escaping two submission attempts. Lopes has since then gone on to notch a five-fight win streak and will face Alexander Volkanovski for the title at UFC 314.
However, the Brazilian hasn't forgotten his loss to Evloev and asserted he would want his first title defense to come against the Russian. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said:
"This fight for me is important because this guy [Evloev] beat me in the past. But now it’s different. It’s different things. I’m at the top, and this guy, too. Maybe we’ll fight for the title. I’m so excited for the next step, but my focus is on Volkanovski. I win the belt and I will ask the UFC for the fight with Movsar [Evloev]."
Check out Diego Lopes' comments below: