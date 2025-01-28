  • home icon
Aljamain Sterling responds after Patricio Pitbull asks him if he's ready for a fight "tomorrow" 

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Jan 28, 2025 17:42 GMT
Aljamain Sterling (left) responds after Patricio Pitbull (right) asks him for a fight [Images courtesy: @funkmastermma and @bellatormma on Instagram]

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and Aljamain Sterling recently found themselves in a heated exchange, with the former Bellator champion issuing a bold challenge to the ex-UFC bantamweight titleholder for an immediate fight.

Freire, who was recently released from his contract with PFL, is no longer tied to any MMA promotion. He has openly expressed his desire to secure a UFC contract, fueling speculation about his potential debut in the octagon.

While fans are buzzing about the possibility of seeing him compete in the UFC, no official announcement has been made by Freire or the organization at the time of writing.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Sterling recently commented on Freire, asserting that he could beat him if they were to fight. However, the American also expressed interest in facing Arnold Allen as his next opponent.

A user on X shared Sterling’s comments, which caught Freire’s attention. The former Bellator champion clapped back at Sterling, calling for an immediate fight and writing:

“Put your money where your mouth is, the sooner the better. Wanna fight tomorrow? @funkmasterMMA”

Sterling responded by dismissing the challenge for an immediate fight. However, he expressed willingness to face Freire in April.

The former UFC bantamweight champion wrote:

“Nahh, I’m only free in April. If you’re down, you know who to call. Cheers.”

Check out Aljamain Sterling's X post below:

Sterling lost his 135-pound belt to Sean O'Malley and subsequently moved up a weight class.

In his most recent fight, he squared off against Movsar Evloev at UFC 310, where he suffered his first defeat in the featherweight division via unanimous decision.

Aljamain Sterling reveals plans for this year

Aljamain Sterling is determined to get back into title contention and secure a second belt.

In his recent interview with MMA Junkie, he expressed his desire to face top-ranked featherweights such as Arnold Allen or Brian Ortega. Sterling also shared his hopes for an active year, targeting an April return to the octagon.

‘Funk Master’ said:

“I would love to run it back with him, if not, maybe fight Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega. I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future, but I’m patiently waiting. Hopefully, I can make my return in April. Maybe fight again in August or September, and get ready to go”.

Check out Aljamain Sterling’s comments below (4:32):

youtube-cover

हिन्दी