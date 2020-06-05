Aljamain Sterling reveals that he was knocked out in training by UFC Featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov

Aljamain Sterling has revealed that he was knocked out by one of UFC's top featherweights.

'The Funkmaster' will take it to the Octagon once again at UFC 250.

Aljamain Sterling will be returning to the Octagon at UFC 250

UFC's Bantamweight sensation Aljamain Sterling will be making his return to the Octagon at the upcoming UFC 250 pay-per-view, as he remains in preparation for a clash against Cory Sandhagen.

In the lead-up to the fight, Sterling spoke with The Score and revealed that he was once knocked out by UFC Featherweight fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov, during a sparring session between the pair back in 2017.

Aljamain Sterling reveals that he was knocked out in training by Zabit Magomedsharipov

In an interview with The Score, Aljamain Sterling revealed that he was once knocked out in training by UFC's current featherweight sensation, Zabit Magomedsharipov, while the duo was sparring together for the very first time.

Sterling noted that he headed into the sparring session right after his loss to Raphael Assuncao back in February of 2017 and seemingly had no idea who Zabit was. However, 'The Funkmaster' was informed that Magomedsharipov weighed around 170-pounds, whereas, Sterling himself was 162. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“I had one bad knockout in training, that was with Zabit. That was after I loss to Assuncao, back in February 2017. Dude, I didn’t know who the f*ck he was! I didn’t know how big he was. Mark Henry was telling me how light he was, ‘he’s only about 170.’ Okay, I’m about 162, I can go with him today, I was on the lighter side."

Sterling further added that Zabit almost hit him like a ninja during the sparring session and was throwing all sorts of kicks at the former, including sidekicks and hook kicks. In the second round of sparring, Sterling was a victim of a 360 round kick.

“I never knew who he was; the guy is a f*cking ninja. he comes out throwing all these side kicks, these hook kicks, then the second round he throws a 360 round kick. I closed my eyes and ducked my head, and he kicks me, wraps around the back of my head. I didn’t go out, but I was definitely f*cked up. I didn’t see the kicking coming, and it landed flush on the back of my neck. I got on video, it’s pretty nasty. Hopefully, Mark Henry leaves that in the archives!”

What's next for Aljamain Sterling?

Aljamain Sterling will be returning to the Octagon this weekend for UFC 250, as he prepares himself for a showdown against Cory Sandhagen in a highly-exciting bantamweight bout. The UFC 250 card will also feature other bantamweight superstars such as Sean O'Malley, Cody Garbrandt, and Raphael Assuncao.