"I’ll tell him to knee me in the head" - Aljamain Sterling has hilarious solution for fan who wants him to draw with T.J. Dillashaw

Aljamain Sterling is gearing up to defend his title against former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. The two fan favorites will be adding more excitement to the already super stacked UFC 280 fight card scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi.

Twitter user @Jukzs_ who is presumably a fan of both Sterling and Dillashaw, took to Twitter to express his dilemma of wanting Dillashaw to win while not wanting Sterling to lose with this tweet.

Interestingly, ‘Funk Master’ retweeted the fan’s tweet and left the internet in splits with his witty reply saying:

“I’ll tell him to knee me in the head when I’m downed.”

Check out the tweet below:

Sterling’s hilarious tweet was a reference to his first fight against former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 253. 'Funk Master' won the fight in the fourth round via DQ when 'No Mercy' landed an illegal brutal knee to the head of a downed Sterling.

With Dillashaw returning to the octagon after more than a year to compete for the title, Aljamian Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw is a fight UFC fans are eagerly looking forward to.

Aljamain Sterling plans to 'drill his ‘knuckles' through T.J. Dillashaw’s face

With two of the most eccentric fighters in the bantamweight division set to face-off against each other, the rivalry is bound to be heated. T.J. Dillashaw will be looking to reclaim the title for a third time, an accolade that will certainly elevate his status as a bantamweight great.

In an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani Dillashaw exclaimed “but to me, if I look at him, he’s not a fighter.” In response to Dillashaw’s comments, Sterling fired back on an episode of The Weekly Scrap, saying:

“He thinks it's not going to be a dangerous fight. Meaning he thinks I'm just gonna go out there and grapple the whole time. I can ensure you T.J., that is not what I'm looking to do. 100% not. I can't wait to drill my knuckles through your face... I think you would be ill-advised to overlook my striking. I hope that's what you do because if you do that, it's gonna be a bad night for Mr. Dilla-roids."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments on The Weekly Scrap:

