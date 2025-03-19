Aljamain Sterling shares seemingly honest assessment about potentially slamming Bradley Martyn on his head: "He's 260 bro"

Aljamain Sterling has not entered the octagon since last December when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Movsar Evloev at UFC 310. While the No.9-ranked featherweight remains without an opponent for his return, he recently discussed a potential grappling match against Bradley Martyn.

'Funk Master' had previously appeared on the YouTuber's podcast, Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk, where they talked about a potential matchup. Sterling took to X on Tuesday, responding to a since-deleted tweet from Martyn by accusing him of ducking the challenge, tweeting:

"Facts. But when’s our grappling challenge happening? You can’t duck Merab and I forever! 🤌🏾"

A fan responded by advising Sterling to slam Martyn on his head, leading the former bantamweight champion to claim:

"Idk if I can do all that. He’s 260 bro. But really. That’s a big mofo. Pause"

Check out the tweets from Aljamain Sterling on facing Bradley Martyn below:

Martyn gained attention in the mixed martial arts world by questioning fighters on whether or not they could beat him in a street fight due to his large physique. During Sterling's appearance on the podcast, he shared his strategy for taking on a much bigger opponent, noting that he would throw leg kicks before quickly taking his opponent's back.

Aljamain Sterling weighs in on lightweight title picture

The lightweight title picture has become crowded as Arman Tsarukyan, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria have all made their claims for the next opportunity to challenge Islam Makhachev. Aljamain Sterling weighed in on the lightweight champion reportedly turning down a fight with 'El Matador' by claiming that he needs a win in the division, stating:

"I don't know if I agree, but I definitely respect it. It's his legacy, you know? He wants to fight a fight at 155 that means something. Him fighting another 45er, especially one that hasn't done anything either - yeah, he's still one of the all-time greats at 145 in such a short amount of time, no one can dispute that with what Ilia has done - but I also understand why he would be like, 'This is not a fight that moves the needle for me'."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments on the lightweight title picture below:

Sterling believes that Makhachev could face any of the opponents and fans would not be upset. He added that Max Holloway would likely be in line for a title shot, if he had not returned to featherweight and lost to Topuria at UFC 308.

