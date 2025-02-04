Aljamain Sterling shares two cents on Conor McGregor's alleged spitting incident with Khabib Nurmagomedov fan: "Bunch of losers in today's world" 

Former UFC bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling recently weighed in on a confrontation Irish superstar Conor McGregor had with a Khabib Nurmagomedov fan. An individual recently crossed paths with McGregor and started sharing words of support for the Dagestani, who had a rivalry with 'The Notorious'.

This led to McGregor walking up to the individual and allegedly spitting in his face. An MMA account named @mmauncensored_ uploaded a clip of the altercation to their Instagram account.

Check out the clip below:

The post caught the attention of Sterling, who weighed in on the situation in the comments section. 'Funk Master' criticized the phenomenon of individuals walking up to celebrities and talking trash in front of them. He wrote:

"I will never understand comments praising a 'possible' pay check for un-provokingly getting into a celebrity's face looking for a reaction. The 90s were great because everybody didn't have phones and you had to stand on your words if you want to be a prick. Bunch of losers in today's world."

Check out a screenshot of Aljamain Sterling's comment below:

Aljamain Sterling reacts to Conor McGregor's altercation with a fan

Aljamain Sterling reacts to Conor McGregor's rant against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the ugliest rivalries in UFC history and it does not seem like either of the parties will bury the hatchet anytime soon. McGregor recently went on an expletive-laden rant against the Dagestani on social media where he also used the n-word multiple times while attacking him and his family.

An MMA account named @DovySiuMMA shared a screenshot of McGregor's post and asked whether it was okay for the Irishman to use the n-word.

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling chimed in on the issue and replied in the negative.

"No. Some real crazy work there."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's reaction below:

Expand Tweet

