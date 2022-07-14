"Are you 2 lovebirds going to fight?" - Aljamain Sterling slams Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo for "flirting" on his timeline

Aljamain Sterling has taken a jibe at former two-division champion Henry Cejudo and rising bantamweight Sean O'Malley after the former shared a video of his run-in with O'Malley backstage at UFC 276.

The reigning bantamweight champion retweeted a video of Cejudo watching the confrontation with O'Malley alongside former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. Sterling taunted Cejudo and O'Malley, saying:

"Are you 2 lovebirds going to fight or keep filling up my timeline with this back and forth flirting?"

After his fight against Pedro Munhoz, O'Malley was attending media duties when Cejudo showed up and interrupted him, calling for a potential fight inside the octagon, saying:

“I’d love a tune-up. What do you say, precious?. I’m good to go. When would you want to bend the knee, at what time? Because I think you absolutely suck. Go on, carry on with the interview, go ahead.”

O'Malley retaliated by referring to the American as "drunk" and "fat" while claiming that he should stay retired from the sport. Cejudo last competed in May 2020 but recently announced his return to the USADA testing pool. The 35-year-old even took shots at current champion Sterling after his DQ win over Petr Yan at UFC 259 in March 2021.

The war of words between the pair began earlier this year, with Cejudo calling out Sterling for a potential title clash. They exchanged constant back and forths on Twitter before Cejudo turned his attention to O'Malley.

Check out Sterling's tweet mocking Cejudo and O'Malley below:

Aljamain Sterling continues war with Henry Cejudo after "crashing" UFC 276 press conference

'Funkmaster' was unimpressed with Cejudo's antics and has fended off the former Olympian's repeated callouts. The trash talk between the pair intensified when Henry Cejudo taunted Aljamain Sterling for a potential fight by saying:

"Hey Allsh*tstain…sign the contract. After I knock you out I’ll put my gold medal around you so you know what it’s like to feel like a Real Champ."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Truth is, I think you’re all little herbs. How am I suppose to decide which herb, to herb in the octagon? Help me out jr. twitter.com/HenryCejudo/st… Truth is, I think you’re all little herbs. How am I suppose to decide which herb, to herb in the octagon? Help me out jr. twitter.com/HenryCejudo/st… Hey Allshitstain…sign the contract. After I knock you out I’ll put my gold medal around you so you know what it’s like to feel like a Real Champ. twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/… Hey Allshitstain…sign the contract. After I knock you out I’ll put my gold medal around you so you know what it’s like to feel like a Real Champ. twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/…

While Sterling and Cejudo have admitted that there is no real beef between the two, 'Triple C' certainly seems to be keeping a close eye on the bantamweight division. The duo was even present side-by-side at The DC Check In with Daniel Cormier in May.

Henry Cejudo’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be officially announced by the UFC. Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his UFC bantamweight title against former two-time bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 279 on September 10.

Watch Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling's interview with Cormier below:

