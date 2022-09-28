"Not a fight" - Aljamain Sterling calls for grappling match between Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev, can see them fight in UFC "in a year or 2"

Aljamain Sterling has just called for a grappling match between two of the best wrestlers in MMA right now – Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev.

Nickal has made quite the name for himself with two impressive performances on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). However, it was his callout of Chimaev following the most recent DWCS episode that got people talking about him more than his performances on the show.

Nickal called out 'Borz' and also said that the Chechen-born Swede may not be the best option as he "can't make weight." That said, this matchup is one that excites current bantamweight UFC champion Aljamain Sterling, who tweeted:

"Damn!! BO NICKAL! Would love to see him and Khamzat in a grappling match! Not a fight, because Khamzat is more experienced on the feet. But in a year or 2, I can see that fight happening too! For now, enjoy the fruits of the labor Bo! #DWCS"

A former 3x NCAA Division 1 wrestling champion, Bo Nickal sure will be a test of Khamzat Chimaev's grappling skills. With Nickal fighting at middleweight, the weight class that 'Borz' has hinted he's moving to, a fight could certainly be organized in the future.

Aljamain Sterling could also very well be correct in his prediction of 'Borz' and Nickal facing one another in the octagon in a year or two.

Aljamain Sterling gives opinion on 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.

Aljamain Sterling recently gave his thoughts on the incredible 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr., who just competed on DWCS.

Rosas Jr. was able to secure a UFC contract and given that he fights at 135lbs, the youngster was picked up by Sterling's radar. 'Funk Master' did admit that the sky is the limit for Rosas Jr., but backs his own fight IQ over the newcomer. He stated on his YouTube channel:

"At 17 years old, the sky is the limit for this guy. I'm 33. Been there and done that. I've had my ups and downs, I've had my bumps and bruises and I'd like to think that my fight IQ is a lot higher than a 17 year old's. Again, this kid's dangerous, he does some good stuff in there."

It will be exciting to see which of the current top 10 bantamweights will still be fighting when Rosas Jr. enters his twenties. Sean O'Malley is currently 27 years old, Song Yadong is 24, and Umar Nurmagomedov is 26. It looks as though the bantamweight title will be hotly contested in the years to come.

