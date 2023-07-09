"All for attention" - Laura Sanko called out by cringing fans after shoey session with Alexander Volkanovski 

UFC reporter Laura Sanko found herself at the center of controversy after a recent 'Shoey' with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290.

Following Volkanovski's dominant victory over Yair Rodriguez, Sanko, who is known for her commentary and past fighting experience, joined the Australian fighter in a traditional Australian ritual known as a Shoey.

During the live TV broadcast, Sanko attempted to drink from the shoe, but unfortunately, most of the drink ended up spilling. Not one to miss a teaching moment, Alexander Volkanovski showed Sanko the proper way to perform the Shoey without any spillage.

While the act was meant to be a celebratory gesture in light of the champion's impressive win, it didn't sit well with many MMA fans. Criticism quickly poured in as fans accused Sanko of seeking attention. One fan took to the comments section, expressing their view that Sanko would do anything for a little attention.

"Wtf is wrong with her! All for attention..🤔🤔🤔"

Another fan chimed in and wrote:

Laura Sanko sends a positive message to women aspiring to get into broadcasting

Laura Sanko recently shared an empowering message for women aspiring to enter the broadcasting industry. In an interview with Din Thomas and RJ Clifford on MMA on SiriusXM, Sanko discussed the challenges she has faced as a woman in broadcasting. He also highlighted the opportunities available for women in the world of MMA.

Acknowledging the perception of MMA as a "macho" sport, Sanko emphasized that the broadcasting industry, in general, can be a tough field for women to navigate. However, she wanted to serve as an inspiration and show that despite these challenges, there are avenues for women to excel and succeed.

"It's a tough thing to be in broadcasting in any sports industry, let alone one that is so incredibly macho like MMA," said Sanko. "But now I wanna show like that not only can you be in those lanes, like you can be in this other lane too if you have the experience and the knowledge and the broadcast ability necessary to do it."

