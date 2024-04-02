“All of Brazil is gonna have a smile” - Ian Garry promises Colby Covington will retire after drowning “in a puddle of his own blood” during clash

Ian Garry recently opened up about his hypothetical bout against Colby Covington and made a bold claim as to what he believes would transpire.

'The Future' and 'Chaos' have been exchanging jibes at one another on social media through produced videos as well as interviews. Both welterweight contenders appear to want that fight, but the promotion has yet to make anything official.

While speaking to MMA Fighting, Garry took aim at Covington once again and brought up that he will make Brazil, a nation that the former interim welterweight champion famously bashed, very pleased with what he does to him. He mentioned that he plans to retire 'Chaos' and do so in a violent fashion. He said:

"I've said my bit, you [Colby Covington] don't deserve to be here [in the UFC], you don't deserve to be at the top of the division anymore. I'm gonna retire you and all of Brazil is gonna have a smile on their face when I knock you unconscious and leave you in a puddle of your own blood face down on the canvas. Colby, you're done."

It will be interesting to see whether Covington responds to Garry's latest promise regarding their bout as he has been adamant that the Irishman agree to his three stipulations before he agrees to fight him in the octagon.

Ian Garry opens up about his decision to train in Brazil

Ian Garry has been a highly touted welterweight who has surged up the rankings and recently opened up about his decision to train in Brazil.

'The Future' boasts an unbeaten 14-0 MMA record and has been known for his striking. During the aforementioned interview, Ian Garry mentioned that training in Brazil with other top fighters has allowed him to develop his Jiu Jitsu and ensure he is a multi-dimensional fighter. He said:

"For me to be free with my striking and my legs and my combinations...I need to match that elite level Jiu Jitsu. Because, if someone wants to have success against me, they're gonna wanna take me down. That's why I came to Brazil. I wanted to train with Demian [Maia], I wanted to train with Charles Oliveira and the energy of Chute Box, and I love and adore everything Dhiego Lima has created at Chute Box." [6:56 - 7:23]

