"More fights than Joe Rogan!" - Fans react in awe as Laura Sanko revisits her MMA pro debut after recent criticism from ex-UFC fighter

Laura Sanko recently reflected on her professional MMA debut after receiving scrutiny from a former UFC lightweight fighter.

Sanko reached a notable milestone in her broadcasting journey by becoming the first female color commentator in modern UFC history. She started her role as a color commentator on 'Dana White's Contender Series' last year.

However, Jamie Varner holds the opinion that Sanko does not bring value to the commentary booth. The former WEC lightweight champion argued that the 41-year-old MMA analyst should be substituted with an individual who has firsthand experience in the fighting realm.

During a recent appearance on the JAXXON PODCAST, 'Fancy' explored her sole professional MMA bout prior to embarking on her broadcasting career, a second-round submission victory against Cassie Robb at Invicta FC 4 in January 2013, in response to criticism from Varner regarding her lack of fighting experience.

The UFC commentator asserted that she permanently halted her combat sports career due to the absence of an atomweight division in the UFC. Following this decision, she got married and became a mother, yet remained dedicated to her MMA training.

Check out Laura Sanko's comments below:

Sanko's remarks prompted an outpouring of supportive responses from fans.

One fan wrote:

"More fights than Joe Rogan!"

Another wrote:

"Sanko> Bisping."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Love her people need to stop hating on her as a commentator, saying she’s a woman who doesn’t know the sport."

"She’s WAY better than DC & Bisping they need a break switch her in more."

Credits: @laura_sanko on Instagram

In addition to her brief stint in professional competition, 'Fancy' also ventured into the amateur scene, accumulating a 4-1 record.

When Dana White likened Laura Sanko to "the Ronda Rousey" of commentary

Laura Sanko debuted as a UFC pay-per-view commentator at UFC 293 last September, leaving a lasting impression on UFC CEO Dana White with her microphone skills.

During a press conference later that month, White openly expressed his profound appreciation for Sanko:

"She knew everything about every kid here and she watched every single fight that you could watch on all the kids that were on the card. She's a true professional. She knows she's like the Ronda Rousey, you know, of commentating. She knows she's first; she knows she's carrying the banner for women to break into this role."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

