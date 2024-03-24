Laura Sanko silences former fighter's criticism of her commentary with fitting response

A number of mixed martial arts fans behold Laura Sanko as one of the most knowledgeable analysts in the sport today. On the contrary, the UFC analyst and commentator has also received criticism from certain sections of the combat realm. Her latest detractor happens to be a veteran MMA fighter, who sounded off on Sanko's commentary skills and ended up getting a befitting response from her.

The fighter in question is none other than former WEC lightweight champion and former UFC athlete, Jamie Varner. The 39-year-old boasts a professional MMA record of 21 victories, 11 defeats, one draw, and two NCs (No Contests).

'C-4' recently posted multiple tweets, wherein he lambasted Sanko, suggesting that she doesn't live up to the standards expected from a UFC commentator.

The Arizona-born fighter accused Laura Sanko of "ruining the fights" by talking too much. Moreover, he opined that a female UFC fighter like Holly Holm would be better suited for the role.

Addressing the remarks, Laura Sanko has now tweeted that she and Jamie Varner competed on the same fight card in 2011. The Illinois-born athlete indicated that she has been training since 2006, and is qualified to commentate. Sanko's tweet read as follows:

"@jamievarner you and I actually fought on the same card in 2011 for Titan FC. We warmed up next to each other in the basement of the Memorial Hall building in KCK. My best friend braided your hair because you couldn't find anyone to do it. I remember thinking how cool it was at the time to be on a card with you. I had followed your career in the WEC and was a little star struck to be honest.

"It's ok that you don't like my commentary, but respectfully, I've been a part of this game and training since 2006. I'm a brown belt in Jiu Jitsu and while I can't compare my career to yours I have in fact fought. And if UFC had a 105 division I would have fought a lot longer."

A closer look at Laura Sanko and Jamie Varner's respective fights on the Titan FC card

Laura Sanko boasts a professional MMA record of 1-0 and an amateur MMA record of 4-1. The Titan FC event referenced in the aforementioned tweet is believed to be Titan FC 20 (Sept. 23, 2011).

She took part in an amateur MMA bout against Kyla Potter and won via first-round submission. Sanko then competed in one amateur and one professional MMA bout before hanging up the gloves.

Elsewhere on the Titan FC 20 fight card, Jamie Varner faced Dakota Cochrane in a professional MMA bout. Their 165-pound catchweight matchup witnessed Varner lose via unanimous decision. He went 4-5 in his ensuing fights, including his bouts in the UFC. After a first-round submission loss against Drew Dober in the UFC in December 2014, 'C-4' bid adieu to pro MMA competition.